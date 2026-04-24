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Top 5 most affordable SUVs with ventilated seats I would consider this summer

If one wants to buy an affordable SUV with ventilated seats, here is a quick look at the top five choices to consider.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:36 pm IST
By Mainak Das

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Ventilated seats are among the most desirable features that car buyers in India have been preferring lately. With the rising heat this summer, car buyers have been increasingly focusing on this feature. The ventilated seats are highly useful in Indian weather conditions, especially during long drives, enhancing the comfort for the occupants.

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The Renault Kiger is the most affordable SUV in India, with ventilated seats.

If I have to buy an affordable SUV soon, and a ventilated seat is one of the key desired features in my list of preferences while selecting the model, here is a quick look at the top five choices I would consider.

Renault Kiger

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Kia Sonet

₹ 7.3 - 14.09 Lakhs

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Kia Syros

₹ 8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs

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Skoda Kylaq

₹ 7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs

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Renault Kiger

₹ 5.76 - 10.34 Lakhs

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Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 15.64 Lakhs

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The Renault Kiger is the most affordable SUV in India, with ventilated seats. It comes packing ventilated front seats in the top-spec Emotion trim. The ventilated seat-equipped variants are priced between 8.42 lakh and 10.33 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain choice. In fact, the Kiger is the only car in India to offer a ventilated seat under the 10 lakh slab.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is a feature-laden SUV and one of the key features it gets is ventilated front seats.

Kia Sonet is a widely popular sub-compact SUV that gets ventilated front seats, available in the top-spec HTX, GTX+, and X-Line variants. The ventilated seat-equipped variants of the Kia Sonet are priced between 11.65 lakh and 14.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq, the first sub-compact SUV of the OEM gets ventilated front seats
The second-gen Hyundai venue gets front ventilated seats.

One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Hyundai Venue, which is currently in its second generation, comes with ventilated front seats. The ventilated seats are available in trims like HX8 and HX10. The variants of Venue that come packing ventilated seats come priced between 11.91 lakh and 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros

Kia Syros is the most affordable SUV in India that gets front and rear ventilated seats.

The Kia Syros is the most affordable car in India that comes equipped with both front and rear ventilated seats, democratising the riding comfort for all occupants. Ventilated front seats are on offer on the high-spec HTX, HTX+, and HTX+ (O) trims of the Syros, while the ventilated rear seat is available only on the range-topping HTX+ (O) trim. Interestingly, the rear seat comes with sliding and reclining functions as well, which further enhance the comfort for occupants. These trims that come equipped with ventilated seats come priced between 12.10 lakh and 15.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

 
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