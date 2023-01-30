Toyota launches CNG variants of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched CNG variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, with the car becoming the manufacturer's first CNG-powered SUV. The two variants are ‘S’ and ‘G,' and are available for ₹13.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.29 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

TKM has also thrown open bookings for the two CNG models. Customers can make their booking on the company's website, or by visiting their nearest dealership. In either case, however, they will have to pay a token sum of ₹25,000.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in India in September last year. Deliveries began a month later, in October.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG: Powertrain

According to HT Auto, the new variants are both powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series engine, that is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Toyota claims that in the gas mode, the SUV provides a fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG: Design and features

In terms of design and features, said HT Auto, the CNG models remain the same as the petrol-powered one. However, to reduce the boot storage capacity, these come with a factory-fitted kit at the back. Both the trims also have the self-charging string hybrid electric mechanism.

