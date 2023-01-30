Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Toyota launches CNG variants of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Published on Jan 30, 2023 04:24 PM IST

The two variants are ‘S’ and ‘G,' and are available for ₹13.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.29 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Toyota launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder in September last year.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched CNG variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, with the car becoming the manufacturer's first CNG-powered SUV. The two variants are ‘S’ and ‘G,' and are available for 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

TKM has also thrown open bookings for the two CNG models. Customers can make their booking on the company's website, or by visiting their nearest dealership. In either case, however, they will have to pay a token sum of 25,000.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in India in September last year. Deliveries began a month later, in October.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG: Powertrain

According to HT Auto, the new variants are both powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series engine, that is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Toyota claims that in the gas mode, the SUV provides a fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG: Design and features

In terms of design and features, said HT Auto, the CNG models remain the same as the petrol-powered one. However, to reduce the boot storage capacity, these come with a factory-fitted kit at the back. Both the trims also have the self-charging string hybrid electric mechanism.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

