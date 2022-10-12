Home / Car Bike / Toyota begins delivery of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota begins delivery of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

car bike
Published on Oct 12, 2022 05:29 PM IST

The SUV, which was launched in September, comes at a starting cost of ₹10.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota has started delivering bookings of its Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV
Toyota has started delivering bookings of its Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV (Image courtesy: twitter/@toyota_harsha)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Customers who booked Toyota's Urban Cruiser Hyryder have started receiving their Hyryder units from this week. Toyota's first mid-size SUV in India, it was launched in September, and the Japanese manufacturer opened bookings for the model at a token amount of 25,000. The car comes at a starting price of 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder engine

The SUV carries Toyota's 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson cycle engine which generates maximum power and peak torque of 92hp and 122Nm respectively. The engine is further connected to an eCVT gearbox and electric motor. There's a 177.6V lithium-ion battery as well. The automobile giant claims that the Hyryder has a mileage of up to 27.97kpl.

The car is available in a mild-hybrid powertrain option as well. This variant, named ‘Hyryder NeoDrive,’ is powered by a 1.5-litre K15C engine which generates an output of 103hp power and 137Nm torque. It also has a 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox.

Features of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Hyryder has a dual-tone interior with leather-wrapped dashboard. Its features include an automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster, head-up display, among others.

Meanwhile, for passenger safety, there are features such as 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold assist, hill descent control, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) etc.

