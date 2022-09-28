Home / Car Bike / Toyota announces price list of these Hyryder variants. Check here

Toyota announces price list of these Hyryder variants. Check here

car bike
Published on Sep 28, 2022 10:10 PM IST

The Hyryder has variants E, S, G and V, priced between ₹10.48 lakh and ₹17.19 lakh (both ex-showroom).

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced the price list of the NeoDrive range of its Hyryder mid-size SUV. NeoDrive is a mild-hybrid version and has four variants and two gearbox options.

Also Read: Toyota's Urban Cruiser available at up to 70,000 off. Here's why

The four Hyryder variants are E, S, G and V, priced between 10.48 lakh and 17.19 lakh (both ex-showroom). The E MT variant is available at 10.48 lakh, S MT at 12.28 lakh, G MT at 14.34 lakh and V MT at 15.89 lakh, V MT WD at 17.19 lakh. On the other hand, the S AT can be bought for 13.48 lakh, G AT for 15.54 lakh and V AT for 17.09 lakh.

Also Read: Toyota Glanza CNG's features, specifications leaked. Details here

These models have features such as LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, reclining rear seats, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, wireless charger and air purifier.

Features of Toyota Hyryder NeoDrive

There is a 1.5-litre petrol engine and 12V battery; the engine generates 103bhp power and 136.8Nm torque. The motor is connected to 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox. Apart from this, the manual gearbox also comes with an all-wheel-drive configuration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
toyota
toyota

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out