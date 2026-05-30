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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 5 key highlights of the electric SUV

Toyota has launched the Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 at ₹23.60 lakh, introducing its first all-electric SUV in India.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 10:50 am IST
By Ryan Paul Massey

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Toyota has taken a significant step in its India electrification strategy with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 at an ex-showroom price of 23.60 lakh. Unveiled earlier this year, the SUV becomes Toyota’s first battery-electric model for the Indian market and enters a growing segment that already includes the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Here are five important things to know about the new electric SUV:

1. First Toyota EV for India

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The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella comes with Level 2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking.

The Urban Cruiser Ebella marks Toyota's entry into the mainstream electric passenger vehicle space in India. Built on the jointly developed HEARTECT-e platform, the SUV shares its underlying architecture with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Measuring 4,285 mm in length and riding on a 2,700 mm wheelbase, it is designed to offer a flat-floor cabin while maintaining space levels comparable to conventional SUVs.

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2. Exterior styling

Toyota has adopted its Urban Tech design language for the Ebella. Key styling elements include a hammerhead-inspired front section, projector LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, aerodynamic alloy wheels, pronounced body cladding and a full-width LED light bar at the rear. Buyers can choose from five single-tone and four dual-tone paint schemes, while 18-inch alloy wheels are offered on the E3 variant.

(Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric top-variant spec comparison: price, battery pack, range, features)

3. Feature-loaded interior

The cabin combines practicality with comfort-focused equipment. Highlights include ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat, panoramic roof, sliding and reclining rear seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour choices and a JBL sound system. The dashboard features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

4. Battery, power and range

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Paul Massey

Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.

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