Triumph Speed T4 gets new colour options. Check details

Triumph has updated the Speed T4 motorcycle with new color options. The motorcycle is now available in four tri-color schemes. These color options include Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White, Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White, and Phantom Black / Storm Grey. Earlier this month, the manufacturer slapped a price cut on the Speed T4 motorcycle priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh or an ex-showroom price. The Triumph Speed T4 is available in three colour options including Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red and Phantom Black.

Triumph Speed T4 is derived from the Speed 400 motorbike which is a retro-modern Roadster. The Speed T4 competes with other models in the 350-500cc segment. These include motorbikes like Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Jawa 42 FJ 350, Yezdi Roadster, Honda CB350RS, Harley-Davidson X440 and so on.

(Also read: Triumph Speed T4 gets a price drop, now starts at ₹1.99 lakh)

Triumph Speed T4: Design

The Triumph Speed T4 resembles the Speed 400. But Triumph asserts that it possesses very different ride dynamics. The headlamp, tail lamp, riding position and even the seat of the Speed T4 are identical to the Speed 400.

There are a few minor differences from the more powerful Speed 400 visually such as a standard rear-view mirror position in place of the bar-end type mirrors. The T4 also receives blacked-out front forks while its counterpart the Speed 400 receives golden-coloured forks.

Triumph Speed T4: Engine and specifications

The engine on this bike is a 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that produces 30.6 horsepower and 36 Nm of peak torque. This engine, according to Triumph, has been tweaked for increased low-end torque. The firm indicated that 85 per cent of the torque is accessible at 2500 rpm.

(Also read: Triumph 1200 Speed Triple RS unveiled in India. Here's what to expect)

The new Speed T4 has a more inexpensive front-wheel suspension. It has been replaced with a telescopic one this time. The forks are the same size (43 mm). This motorcycle's front mudguard has been replaced in conjunction with the new forks.

Triumph Speed T4: Features

Features of the Triumph Speed T4 include all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument console, 43 mm telescopic forks and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are fulfilled by 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.