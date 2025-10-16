TVS Apache RTX vs KTM Adventure 250 vs Suzuki V-Strom 250 vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, Features, Specs

TVS has entered the adventure tourer segment with a bang, launching the all-new Apache RTX equipped with the new RT-XD4 single-cylinder engine and a sporty semi-faired design. Originally unveiled in concept form at the Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2025, the TVS Apache RTX is the first ADV from the Hosur-based manufacturer and is listed from an introductory price tag of ₹1.99 lakh, going as high as ₹2.19 lakh for the top-spec BTO variant (all ex-showroom). Personalised Offers on TVS Apache RTX 300 Check Offers Check Offers The TVS Apache RTX is the first adventure tourer from the Hosur-based manufacturer

With its aggressive pricing strategy, TVS takes the competition head-on, even undercutting some of its rivals, which include the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure, and the Suzuki V-Strom SX. While it remains to be seen how far the price rises after the offer period ends, the Apache RTX is well-positioned in the market, poised as a compelling purchase for the festive season. If you are interested in an adventure tourer and are considering the new Apache RTX, here’s how it stacks up against its direct rivals:

TVS Apache RTX vs Rivals: Pricing compared Model Ex-showroom Price On-road Price Price Positioning TVS Apache RTX ₹ 1.99 lakh ₹ 2.28 lakh Slight premium over Yezdi & Suzuki; undercuts KTM Yezdi Adventure ₹ 1.98 lakh ₹ 2.30 lakh Most affordable; marginally undercuts TVS Suzuki V-Strom SX ₹ 1.98 lakh ₹ 2.30 lakh Matches Yezdi in pricing KTM 250 Adventure ₹ 2.40 lakh ₹ 2.77 lakh Highest priced in the segment Prev Next

TVS Apache RTX vs KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX vs Yezdi Adventure: Pricing

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure is the updated version of the entry-level adventure tourer under the Classic Legends banner, and it comes priced from ₹1.98 lakh. While the Suzuki V-Strom SX is also listed at the same ₹1.98 lakh, it is the KTM 250 Adventure that tops the list at ₹2.40 lakh. Here, the TVS Apache RTX sits just above the Suzuki and the Yezdi with its ₹1.99 lakh introductory offer, while undercutting KTM’s entry-level ADV by ₹41,000.

TVS Apache RTX vs Rivals: Specifications

The TVS Apache RTX offers the highest power output compared to its rivals, with the Yezdi Adventure beating it with a marginally higher peak torque

The Yezdi Adventure continues to draw its power from the 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine that is found in the older model. It makes 29 bhp of maximum power and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The power unit is housed within a double cradle frame held up by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, with braking duties performed by disc brakes at both ends.

The V-Strom’s 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox, delivering 25 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The bike is equipped with telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear with 7-step adjustable preload. It features disc brakes on both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS. The ADV rides on a 19/17-inch alloy setup wrapped in dual-purpose tyres.

Powered by the 250 Duke’s 249 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder, the KTM 250 Adventure makes 30.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. It gets underpinned by a revised trellis frame with WP Apex USD front forks with 200 mm travel and an offset monoshock at the rear with 205 mm travel.

Out of the bunch, the Apache RTX offers a higher power output with its all-new 299 cc RT-XD4 engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a wet, multi-plate assist and slipper clutch. The DOHC water/oil-cooled single-cylinder unit makes 35 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm, slightly lower than the Yezdi’s. Like KTM, TVS offers a bi-directional quickshifter as well. The RTX’s power unit is encased within a steel trellis frame with a die-cast aluminium swingarm at the rear. This is suspended by 41 mm long-travel WP inverted cartridge forks at the front and a mono-tube rear shock absorber with a floating piston for stable damping and lower temperatures.

TVS Apache RTX vs Rivals: Key features

The Yezdi Adventure’s digital cluster has been retained from the older model and continues to support Bluetooth connectivity. As part of the MY25 update, it offers new colours, a traction control system, and switchable dual-channel ABS.

Here, the V-Strom SX includes a digital cluster with Bluetooth connectivity for features such as call/SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, ETA updates, and speed warning alerts. It also offers riders a USB charging port for added convenience. In terms of rider aids, it remains a no-frills ADV with just dual-channel ABS.

KTM has equipped its ADV with a wide range of tech that includes a 5-inch TFT dash with turn-by-turn navigation and a USB charging port. It further features a ride-by-wire throttle with off-road ABS and gets a bi-directional quickshifter, similar to the RTX.

In the usual TVS fashion, the Apache RTX is a feature-rich proposition, outshining its rivals in the segment. It includes a ride-by-wire throttle system like the KTM, which enables a broader range of rider aids: four riding modes as well as cruise control and traction control. These functions can be accessed through the Bluetooth-enabled 5-inch TFT display with media controls and map-mirroring for the turn-by-turn navigation. The RTX further features terrain-adaptive switchable dual-channel ABS alongside wheelie mitigation for added safety.