TVS Motor enters adventure biking segment with new RTX 300: Top 6 things to note

TVS Motor Company has officially stepped into India's growing adventure motorcycle market with the launch of the all-new TVS Apache RTX 300, marking its entry into the mid-capacity ADV segment. The model, built on an all-new RT-XD4 platform, combines racing DNA with long-distance touring comfort. Here are the six key takeaways about this new entrant. The all-new TVS Apache RTX gets the newly developed RTXD4 engine.

Key specifications – TVS Apache RTX 300

Specification Details Engine 299. cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC Power 36 bhp at 9,000 rpm Torque 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with assist & slipper clutch Frame Steel Trellis Suspension WP Inverted Forks (Front), Mono-tube with Floating Piston (Rear) Ride Modes Urban, Rain, Tour, Rally Display 5-inch TFT with navigation & Bluetooth Features Quickshifter, Cruise Control, Traction Control, TPMS Price ₹ 1.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) View All Prev Next

1. What engine powers the TVS Apache RTX 300?

At the heart of the RTX 300 lies a 299.1 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine, the first to debut on TVS’s new RT-XD4 platform. It produces 36 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch.

The engine also features TVS’s Dual Cooling Jacket system for enhanced heat management and supports ethanol-blended fuels. A bi-directional quickshifter further aids smoother gear transitions, highlighting its performance orientation.

2. How does the chassis and suspension setup enhance its adventure capability?

TVS has used a steel trellis frame to balance rigidity and weight efficiency, offering both strength and agility. The bike rides on WP-sourced long-travel suspension—inverted cartridge forks at the front and a mono-tube shock absorber with a floating piston at the rear.

This setup promises better shock absorption and control across varied terrains. Its rally-inspired ergonomics ensure comfortable seating and easy manoeuvrability, whether on highways or trails, while the low seat height offers better accessibility for riders of different builds.

3. What rider aids and technology does it feature?

The RTX 300 is loaded with electronic aids for diverse riding conditions. It comes with four ride modes, Urban, Rain, Tour, and Rally, each adjusting the engine response, traction control, and ABS sensitivity.

Its 5-inch TFT display supports map mirroring, Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation. Other highlights include cruise control, traction control, wheelie mitigation, and terrain-adaptive ABS, offering both safety and convenience for long-distance riders.

4. What about its design and lighting setup?

The Apache RTX 300 adopts a modern, mono-volume silhouette, merging the fuel tank and headlamp into one sculpted form for aerodynamic efficiency. Its rally-inspired stance reflects purpose and adventure readiness.

The motorcycle features DRL blades with levitating main beam reflectors and dynamic headlamp intensity control, which adjusts brightness based on speed. A welcome animation on startup adds a premium touch, while the taillamp blades create a distinct rear signature.

5. What accessories and practical features does it offer?

The adventure-tourer is built with modularity in mind. Riders can equip raised front fenders, knuckle guards, bash plates, and tank guards for added protection.

Touring-focused options include GIVI top box and panniers with quick-release mounts, making it long-distance ready. Additional features like a USB charger and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) enhance practicality for everyday use and extended trips alike.

6. How much does it cost and what are the available variants?

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is priced at an introductory ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in five colour options, Viper Green, Metallic Blue, Pearl White, Lightning Black, and Tarn Bronze, and three variants, catering to different rider preferences.

With this launch, TVS Motor officially steps into the mid-size adventure segment, competing with the likes of the BMW G 310 GS, KTM 390 Adventure, and Hero Xpulse 421. The RTX 300’s blend of racing heritage and off-road capability positions it as a promising new player for India’s adventure motorcycling community.