Samsung 'most lost' phone, Delhi ‘most forgetful' city in Uber India survey. Check full list

Uber today released the 2023 edition of its Lost and Found Index, a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful.

Delhi bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country, ending Mumbai’s two-year run at the top. Hyderabad made an entry into the top 4 most forgetful cities for the first time, while 2019’s most forgetful city, Bangalore, made a comeback, being the 4th most forgetful city.

Top 10 most unique lost items

TV Western Commode 3 Packets of Milk, and Curtains Broom College admit card Walking stick Induction stove Family collage Heavy machinery Printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf)

Top 10 most commonly forgotten items

Phone Laptop bags Wallet Clothing Headphones Water Bottle Spectacles/sunglasses Keys Jewellery Watch

Top 4 most ‘forgetful’ cities

Delhi Mumbai Hyderabad Bangalore

Top 3 most forgetful days of the year

March 26 April 9 April 8

Top 3 most forgetful days of the week: The weekend

Saturday Sunday Friday

The most forgetful time of the day for Indians: Evenings

7 pm 8 pm 6 pm

Top 5 colours of Forgotten Items

Red Blue Yellow Rose Pink

Top 3 phone brands left in Ubers

Samsung Apple OnePlus

How can Uber riders look for ‘Lost Items’

Tap on “Menu” icon

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something

Tap “Report an issue with this trip”

Tap “I lost an item”

Tap “Contact my driver about a lost item”

Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit

If you lost your phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead

Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you

If you are unable to connect with the driver, use ‘in-app support’ to report the loss, and Uber Support Team will step in to help you

