Samsung 'most lost' phone, Delhi ‘most forgetful' city in Uber India survey. Check full list
Uber's 2023 Lost and Found Index reveals Delhi as India's most forgetful city. Find top 10 unusual lost items and also how to retrieve your lost item.
Uber today released the 2023 edition of its Lost and Found Index, a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful.
Delhi bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country, ending Mumbai’s two-year run at the top. Hyderabad made an entry into the top 4 most forgetful cities for the first time, while 2019’s most forgetful city, Bangalore, made a comeback, being the 4th most forgetful city.
Top 10 most unique lost items
- TV
- Western Commode
- 3 Packets of Milk, and Curtains
- Broom
- College admit card
- Walking stick
- Induction stove
- Family collage
- Heavy machinery
- Printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf)
Top 10 most commonly forgotten items
- Phone
- Laptop bags
- Wallet
- Clothing
- Headphones
- Water Bottle
- Spectacles/sunglasses
- Keys
- Jewellery
- Watch
Top 4 most ‘forgetful’ cities
- Delhi
- Mumbai
- Hyderabad
- Bangalore
Top 3 most forgetful days of the year
- March 26
- April 9
- April 8
Top 3 most forgetful days of the week: The weekend
- Saturday
- Sunday
- Friday
The most forgetful time of the day for Indians: Evenings
- 7 pm
- 8 pm
- 6 pm
Top 5 colours of Forgotten Items
- Red
- Blue
- Yellow
- Rose
- Pink
Top 3 phone brands left in Ubers
- Samsung
- Apple
- OnePlus
How can Uber riders look for ‘Lost Items’
- Tap on “Menu” icon
- Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something
- Tap “Report an issue with this trip”
- Tap “I lost an item”
- Tap “Contact my driver about a lost item”
- Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit
- If you lost your phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead
- Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.
- If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you
- If you are unable to connect with the driver, use ‘in-app support’ to report the loss, and Uber Support Team will step in to help you
