Uber says this is the ‘most forgetful city’, shares list of things people left behind

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 18:52 IST

Are you someone who often forgets things here and there? Do you usually need reminders on where you kept what? Have you ever got down from a cab and realised a significant amount of time later that you left something behind? If the answers to these questions are yes, yes and yes, don’t fret - you’re definitely not the only one. As it turns out, people leave quite a few things behind after their rides. Uber has released their fourth edition of ‘Lost and Found Index’ and some of the things left behind may leave you surprised.

In a release, Uber shared that for the first time Mumbai has emerged as the ‘most forgetful city’ in India. Kolkata and Prayagraj take the second and third positions, respectively.

What’s interesting is that the one thing most people can’t live without these days is the most common item left behind in cabs. Can you guess what we’re talking about? Well, it’s the humble phone that tops this list, followed by cameras, wallets and even glasses.

Uber has also shared a list of the ‘20 most unique items’ in their lost and found inventory. You’ll be surprised by the item that tops this list - an acrylic artificial tooth.

Someone also left behind an AC remote. Other things on this list are mangoes, medical prescriptions, a broom, an Icebox with injection, and even a tricycle. A game of Tambola was also left behind and we’re wondering if it was to play during an exceptionally long drive because that’s a genius idea.

According to the insight collected by Uber, Fridays and Thursdays are the days when people usually forget things.

The cab company shares this insight every year in an attempt to inform riders about Uber’s in-app options in case they forget something during a trip.

Have you ever left something behind? Did you get it back?