Ultraviolette hands over 183 X-47 Skyforce motorcycles to Kolkata police

Kolkata Police has inducted 183 Ultraviolette X-47 electric motorcycles into its operational fleet, marking one of the largest deployments of electric motorcycles by an Indian police force. The force formally received the motorcycles at the Lalbazar Police Headquarters, and it will use them for regular patrol duties.

The Ultraviolette X-47 ‘Skyforce’ Patrol Variant has joined the Kolkata Police fleet with equipment designed for daily law-enforcement duties.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The force received the X-47 ‘Skyforce’, a dedicated patrol variant developed to meet police operational requirements. Ultraviolette has modified the motorcycle's electronics architecture to accommodate equipment required during duty.

Special equipment

Each motorcycle can be fitted with a siren, hooter, Public Address system, LED blinkers and decals, along with holders for microphones and walkie-talkies. Side panniers have also been added to increase carrying capacity.

The company says the motorcycles underwent extensive testing before delivery, with the fleet prepared for routine operational use rather than a ceremonial deployment.

Designed for urban patrols

The X-47's crossover format is intended to combine the manoeuvrability of a motorcycle with the practicality needed for police work. Its ability to carry additional equipment is particularly relevant for officers operating in busy urban areas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ultraviolette says the motorcycle's performance-focused engineering provides high-speed capability, long-range usability and quick response characteristics. Its ergonomics and ride setup are also intended to support officers during extended periods of operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ultraviolette says the motorcycle's performance-focused engineering provides high-speed capability, long-range usability and quick response characteristics. Its ergonomics and ride setup are also intended to support officers during extended periods of operation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder at Ultraviolette, said, “It gives us great honour to launch a new variant- X-47 ‘Skyforce’; a purpose-developed tactical machine for the police forces. This is a landmark moment for Ultraviolette, as we become the first electric two-wheeler manufacturer by scale to have our motorcycles inducted into the police force."

"We thank the Kolkata Police for placing their trust in Ultraviolette and look forward to supporting its officers with mobility that is not only futuristic, but purpose-built for duty,” he added.

One of the biggest electric police fleets

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ultraviolette says this is the first time, by scale, that an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has had motorcycles inducted into the Kolkata Police fleet. The 183-unit deployment puts the X-47 into a visible real-world policing role.

The move also highlights the wider adoption of electric mobility by public institutions. For police departments, electric motorcycles could offer potential savings in running and maintenance costs while reducing dependence on conventional fuel-powered vehicles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}