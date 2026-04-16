VinFast VF MPV 7: 5 key highlights to know about the electric MPV
VinFast expands its India lineup with a new electric MPV focused on space, range, features, and long-term ownership assurance.
VinFast recently introduced the VF MPV 7 in India, marking its entry into the electric seven-seater MPV segment and its third product launch in under a year. Positioned as a family-focused EV, the model brings together long driving range, flexible seating, and an extensive ownership package as the brand strengthens its presence in the country.
1. Dimensions and layout
The VF MPV 7 is built with a 2,840 mm wheelbase, aimed at maximising cabin room across all three rows. It features theatre-style seating, with a third row designed to accommodate adults. Boot capacity stands at 126 litres with all seats in place and can be expanded up to 1,240 litres, depending on seat configuration.
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(Also read: VinFast VF MPV 7 buyback and warranty details explained)
2. Powertrain and performance
Power comes from a 60.13 kWh battery pack offering an ARAI-certified range of 517 km. The electric motor produces 150 kW (201 bhp) and 280 Nm, driving the front wheels. The MPV can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in under 10 seconds and has a top speed of 140 km/h. Fast charging allows a 10–70 per cent top-up in 30 minutes.
3. Features
Inside, the VF MPV 7 adopts a minimalist layout with leatherette upholstery and a choice of interior themes. A 10.1-inch touchscreen supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while connected car features and a virtual assistant are also included. Comfort features include automatic climate control with a PM 2.5 filter and dedicated third-row AC vents.
(Also read: VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Kia Carens EV Vs BYD eMAX 7: Price Comparison)
4. Safety{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Kia Carens EV Vs BYD eMAX 7: Price Comparison)
4. Safety{{/usCountry}}
The safety package includes ABS, ESC, traction control, hill start assist, and four airbags. Additional convenience features include an electronic parking brake, keyless entry, and all-window auto up/down functionality. The MPV also gets multiple drive and regenerative braking modes.
5. Ownership experience{{/usCountry}}
The safety package includes ABS, ESC, traction control, hill start assist, and four airbags. Additional convenience features include an electronic parking brake, keyless entry, and all-window auto up/down functionality. The MPV also gets multiple drive and regenerative braking modes.
5. Ownership experience{{/usCountry}}
VinFast is offering a comprehensive ownership package, including a 10-year battery warranty and up to seven years of coverage on several components. The company is also expanding its retail and service footprint, targeting 75 showrooms and over 230 workshops in India by the end of 2026.{{/usCountry}}
VinFast is offering a comprehensive ownership package, including a 10-year battery warranty and up to seven years of coverage on several components. The company is also expanding its retail and service footprint, targeting 75 showrooms and over 230 workshops in India by the end of 2026.{{/usCountry}}