Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 wows in Mumbai: Check Electric coupe with 500km+ range

After making its debut at the prestigious Monterey Car Week during the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August, the futuristic Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 was displayed in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 is 2+2 seater.(Mercedes)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Designed as an electric car, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 boasts four compact permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, enabling all-wheel drive. The drive system output reaches 550 kW (750 PS). The shallow underfloor battery holds around 80 kWh of usable capacity. Notably, this design not only delivers sports car-like performance (0-100 km/h acceleration in under four seconds and a top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h) but also provides a range of over 500 kilometres per the NEDC, as per the automaker's statement.

The front windscreen serves as a transparent display, showcasing driving-related data and geographical information across its full width. This augmented reality feature can be controlled and adjusted through gestures by the vehicle's occupants. The dashboard wing flows across the door trim into the seat landscape, creating a 360° lounge feel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In separate news, Mercedes-Benz announced the delivery of 12,768 new cars to customers. The automaker attributed the strong sales performance from January to September 2023 to sustained demand for both new and existing products across entry and core segments.

The demand for high-end Mercedes-Benz, AMG, and EQS models, part of the TEV segment, remained robust, contributing to approximately 25% of Mercedes-Benz's sales volume during the first nine months of the year, the statement read. The BEV portfolio, including models like the EQB, EQE 500 SUV, and the updated EQS 580 luxury sedan, continued to be preferred choices among customers.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said, "Strong desirability for Mercedes-Benz cars buoyed our January-September sales momentum. However, we were not able to supply as per the full market potential, especially for new products like the GLC; though we are making every effort to fulfil customer expectations, despite current supply chain challenges."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON