VLF Tennis 1500 e-scooter updated with new tech, colours. Priced at 1.30 lakh

VLF India has introduced an enhanced version of its top-of-the-line electric scooter, the Tennis 1500, with a raft of feature upgrades and two new colour choices. The upgraded model sticks to its original ex-showroom price of ₹1.30 lakh, posing an interesting option for city EV buyers. The VLF Tennis 1500 has been launched at ₹ 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

What has changed?

In an attempt to revamp the lineup, VLF has added Slate Blue and Ebony Black, which are added to the already available Fire Fury Dark Red and Snowflake White color options. With the cosmetic enhancements, the IDC range of the scooter has also been increased to 150 km on a single charge, an increase of 20 km from the previous model. This larger range means riders can travel greater distances with fewer charging stops, making it more convenient for daily commutes.

All models of the improved Tennis 1500 get to include a charging port on the go, allowing riders to have devices charged on the move. The scooter also gets to be treated with a state-of-the-art LMFP battery with an aluminium shell that enhances heat resistance and overall safety for the battery.

Design

Conceived by an Italian car designer, Alessandro Tartarini, the VLF Tennis 1500 has fast gained popularity among the Gen Z crowd and young urban commuters due to its streamlined European design and lightweight build. The scooter uses a high-tensile tubular steel frame and boasts 12-inch tyres, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock suspension unit with a progressive cantilever layout. Braking is provided by disc brakes with CBS (Combined Braking System) to enhance peace of mind.

It has three riding modes, Eco, Normal, and Sport, to suit different riding conditions. The scooter is also equipped with a 5-inch full-colour TFT display, keyless start, and side-stand motor cut-off sensor, improving both safety and convenience. Full LED lighting of the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn indicators contributes to the premium appearance, while an 18-litre under-seat storage area offers ample space for everyday essentials.

What’s next

Following the Tennis 1500, VLF is also gearing to add to its portfolio yet another new product, the VLF Mobster, a aggressive petrol scooter. It is scheduled for launch in the next festive season and is anticipated to make a new disruption in the traditional scooter segment.