Volkswagen sold 22,000 SUVs of this model in last one year. Check new price

Automobile giant Volkswagen had launched its mid-sized sports utility vehicle (SUV) Taigun in September last year. In the last one year, the company has sold 22,000 cars. The car was launched with a price of ₹10.49 lakh for its base variant. The price for its top-of-the-line version is ₹17.49 lakh, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. But now, the base variant's price has increased to ₹11.40 lakh while the top variant costs ₹18.60 lakh. Taigun is the first car to be launched under Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 plan. In August this year, the company sold 1,019 cars. Initially, the car performed well with more than 2,500 units being sold every month. However, there has been a decline in its sale in recent months. In May the company sold 1,268 units, 1,327 units in June and 1,408 units in July, the Live Hindustan report stated. The company has also launched its anniversary edition on completing one year. Taigun is available in colour schemes of Rising Blue, Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. The new model has some cosmetic updates like door-edge protector, aluminium pedal, new fog lamps, body coloured door trim, black outside rear view mirror, roof foil etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, the carmaker said it will hike the prices of its entire product range by up to two per cent from October 1 to offset the impact of rising costs, PTI reported.

The automaker sells models like Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan in the domestic market. "Effective October 1, 2022, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will be increasing prices by up to 2 per cent across its product portfolio owing to rising input costs," a Volkswagen Passenger Cars India spokesperson said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail