Volkswagen is offering festival discounts of up to 80,000 on these models

German automobile giant Volkswagen has introduced an attractive offer to boost its car sales in the festive season. It is offering a mega discount of ₹80,000 on its Taigun and Virtus models.



The offer includes cash discount, exchange bonus and loyalty bonus too. The customers can avail this offer till October 31, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



As compared to Volkswagen, its rival Maruti is offering a festival discount of up to ₹50,000 while Tata has offered discount up to ₹40,000. On the other hand, Hyundai is offering a festival discount of up to ₹48,000.



According to report, Volkswagen is offering discounts between ₹30,000 and ₹80,000 on its different variants of Taigun. A discount of ₹30,000 is being offered on its 1 litre engine variant. On the other hand, a ₹55,000 discount has been offered on 1.5 litre turbo petrol variant. The German carmaker is offering a ₹30,000 discount on its top spec GT 1.5 litre turbo petrol variant.



Besides Taigun, Volkswagen is offering a discount of up to ₹30,000 on its premium sedan Virtus. The discount is being offered on its comfortline and highline variant. The company is also offering a ₹10,000 discount on its top spec GT trim. Both Taigun and Virtus are extremely popular models. In September, the company registered a 60 per cent yearly growth.

These discounts offered by Volkswagen could change as per cities and dealerships. Before buying the car, do check about discounts from the dealership.

