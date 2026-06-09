Volkswagen Virtus, Tiguan R-Line available with massive benefits in June 2026

Volkswagen India is offering attractive exchange and loyalty benefits on the Tiguan R-Line and Virtus this month, making the premium SUV and sedan more appealing to prospective buyers. Eligible customers can avail benefits of up to ₹2 lakh on the Tiguan R-Line, while the Virtus comes with exchange and loyalty offers worth up to ₹70,000.

Personalised Offers on Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Check Offers Volkswagen Virtus is offered with two petrol engine options. There is a manual as well as an automatic transmission available.

The offers are subject to dealership terms and conditions and may vary depending on the city and stock availability. So, if you are interested in both these vehicles, we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets benefits worth up to ₹ 2 Lakh

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Customers planning to purchase the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line can avail exchange and loyalty benefits of up to ₹2 lakh. The flagship SUV sits at the top of Volkswagen India's lineup and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

The SUV is available in a single fully loaded variant and comes equipped with features such as a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with massage function, three-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS and multiple airbags. It is currently priced at around ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The additional ₹2 lakh benefit can help reduce the effective ownership cost for eligible customers.

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{{^usCountry}} Volkswagen Virtus receives benefits of up to ₹ 70,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Volkswagen Virtus receives benefits of up to ₹ 70,000 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Volkswagen Virtus is also available with exchange and loyalty benefits of up to ₹70,000 this month. The midsize sedan continues to be one of the strongest performers in its segment and is offered with two petrol engine options, including a 1.0-litre TSI and a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI unit paired with manual and automatic transmission choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Volkswagen Virtus is also available with exchange and loyalty benefits of up to ₹70,000 this month. The midsize sedan continues to be one of the strongest performers in its segment and is offered with two petrol engine options, including a 1.0-litre TSI and a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI unit paired with manual and automatic transmission choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Depending on the variant, the Virtus offers features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, electric sunroof and six airbags as standard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Depending on the variant, the Virtus offers features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, electric sunroof and six airbags as standard. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Paarth Khatri ...Read More Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything. Read Less

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