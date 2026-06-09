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Volkswagen Virtus, Tiguan R-Line available with massive benefits in June 2026

Volkswagen offers up to ₹2 lakh in exchange and loyalty benefits on the Tiguan R-Line and Virtus. 

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 09:16 am IST
By Paarth Khatri
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Volkswagen India is offering attractive exchange and loyalty benefits on the Tiguan R-Line and Virtus this month, making the premium SUV and sedan more appealing to prospective buyers. Eligible customers can avail benefits of up to 2 lakh on the Tiguan R-Line, while the Virtus comes with exchange and loyalty offers worth up to 70,000.

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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
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Volkswagen Virtus is offered with two petrol engine options. There is a manual as well as an automatic transmission available.

The offers are subject to dealership terms and conditions and may vary depending on the city and stock availability. So, if you are interested in both these vehicles, we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships.

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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets benefits worth up to 2 Lakh

Customers planning to purchase the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line can avail exchange and loyalty benefits of up to 2 lakh. The flagship SUV sits at the top of Volkswagen India's lineup and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

The SUV is available in a single fully loaded variant and comes equipped with features such as a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with massage function, three-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS and multiple airbags. It is currently priced at around 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The additional 2 lakh benefit can help reduce the effective ownership cost for eligible customers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paarth Khatri

Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.

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