Volvo's C40 Recharge EV to debut in India on June 14: All you need to know
The C40 Recharge will be Volvo's second electric car in India; the first, XC40 Recharge, is already on sale in the country.
Volvo has announced June 14 as the date on which it will unveil its C40 Recharge EV in India. The SUV will be the Swedish auto giant's second electric car in India; the first, XC40 Recharge, is already on sale in the country.
The C40 Recharge EV, meanwhile, will go on sale here later in the year.
Volvo C40 Recharge: Design
The electric vehicle looks ‘sleek and modern,’ said HT Auto, adding that it also carries Volvo's ‘signature styling elements.’ These, the report said, include a ‘relatively clean’ front profile with a closed panel (in place of the conventional radiator grille), ‘Thor’s Hammer' headlights, and LED headlights with a vertical orientation.
Volvo C40 Recharge: Cabin and features
C40 Recharge's spacious cabin is built from recycled and renewable materials, claims Volvo. The cabin comes with features such as ambient lighting, seats of ‘high-quality’ leather, wool blend, and recycled polyester; premium sound system from Harman Kardon, and several other advanced features.
Volvo C40 Recharge: Battery
The SUV draws energy from a 78 kWh battery pack that has a usable capacity of 75 kWh, and can deliver a range of up to 371 kms on a single charge.
Volvo C40 Recharge: Wheel drive configuration
In the global market, the model is offered in a single-motor rear-wheel drive configuration, as well as a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration. It is not known which of these two – or if both – will be offered for the Indian market.