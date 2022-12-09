Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Want to buy a compact SUV? These were best-selling cars in November

Want to buy a compact SUV? These were best-selling cars in November

car bike
Published on Dec 09, 2022 04:14 PM IST

Tata's Nexon SUV sold as many as 15,871 units last month, more than any other car in its segment.

Representative Image (Image: Live Hindustan)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you want to buy a compact SUV, but cannot decide which car to bring home, one way to decide is by looking at which are the best-performing models in the segment. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Tata Motors' Nexon sold more units than any other sub 4 meter SUV in November, with Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue (in that order) also on the list.

Overall, as many as 56,775 units of sub 4 meter SUVs were sold last month, a 27% increase on the corresponding numbers during the same period in 2021.

Here's a list of the best-selling sub 4 meter SUVs for November:

(1.) Tata Nexon: Customers bought 15,871 units of Nexon, 61% more than in November 2021. It has a market share of 27.95% in its segment.

(2.) Maruti Suzuki Brezza: As many as 11,324 units of Brezza were sold, a growth of 5% from 12 months ago. Its market share is at 19.95%.

(3.) Hyundai Venue: As many as 10,738 units of Venue were purchased, 35% more than 12 months ago. It has a market share of 18.91%.

(4.) Kia Sonet: With a sale of 7,834 units, Sonet sold 66% more units than in November 2021. Its market share is at 13.80%.

(5.) Mahindra XUV 300: With 5,903 units purchased, 47% more XUV300 units were bought last month than 12 months ago.

Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Honda WRV also featured on the list, selling 2,397 (4.5% rise), 2,278 (10%), and 430 units (258%) respectively in November. The respective market share is at 4.22%, 4.01%, and 0.76%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
suv tata nexon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP