Want to buy a Mahindra SUV? Delivery to be made after 15 months, says report

If you are planning to buy a Mahindra & Mahindra SUV, then here's something you should know. According to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, there is a waiting period of up to 455 days or 65 weeks; this means that if you book a Mahindra SUV today, it will be delivered 15 months later.

Both petrol and diesel models of Scorpio's Z4 variant have a waiting period of 60-65 weeks. Here are the details:

Mahindra Scorpio

Variant Waiting period in weeks (petrol) Waiting period in weeks (diesel) Z4 60-65 60-65 Z8 55-60 55-60 Z6 NA 55-60 Z8 L (MT) 56-58 56-58 Z2 52-54 52-54 Z8 L (AT) 24-26 24-26

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Variant Waiting period in weeks (petrol) Waiting period in weeks (diesel) AX7 47-48 47-48 AX7 L 47-48 47-48 MX 24-26 24-26 AX3 24-26 24-26 AX5 24-26 24-26

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Variant Waiting period (in weeks) N4 6-8 N8 4-5 N10 Opt. 2-3 N10 2-3

