Want to buy a Mahindra SUV? Delivery to be made after 15 months, says report
Published on Feb 09, 2023 01:19 PM IST
As per the report, the homegrown automaker's SUVs have a waiting period of up to 455 days or 65 weeks.
If you are planning to buy a Mahindra & Mahindra SUV, then here's something you should know. According to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, there is a waiting period of up to 455 days or 65 weeks; this means that if you book a Mahindra SUV today, it will be delivered 15 months later.
Both petrol and diesel models of Scorpio's Z4 variant have a waiting period of 60-65 weeks. Here are the details:
Mahindra Scorpio
|Variant
|Waiting period in weeks (petrol)
|Waiting period in weeks (diesel)
|Z4
|60-65
|60-65
|Z8
|55-60
|55-60
|Z6
|NA
|55-60
|Z8 L (MT)
|56-58
|56-58
|Z2
|52-54
|52-54
|Z8 L (AT)
|24-26
|24-26
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
|Variant
|Waiting period in weeks (petrol)
|Waiting period in weeks (diesel)
|AX7
|47-48
|47-48
|AX7 L
|47-48
|47-48
|MX
|24-26
|24-26
|AX3
|24-26
|24-26
|AX5
|24-26
|24-26
Mahindra Bolero Neo
|Variant
|Waiting period (in weeks)
|N4
|6-8
|N8
|4-5
|N10 Opt.
|2-3
|N10
|2-3
