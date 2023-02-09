Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Want to buy a Mahindra SUV? Delivery to be made after 15 months, says report

Published on Feb 09, 2023 01:19 PM IST

As per the report, the homegrown automaker's SUVs have a waiting period of up to 455 days or 65 weeks.

Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you are planning to buy a Mahindra & Mahindra SUV, then here's something you should know. According to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, there is a waiting period of up to 455 days or 65 weeks; this means that if you book a Mahindra SUV today, it will be delivered 15 months later.

Both petrol and diesel models of Scorpio's Z4 variant have a waiting period of 60-65 weeks. Here are the details:

Mahindra Scorpio

Variant Waiting period in weeks (petrol)Waiting period in weeks (diesel)
Z460-6560-65
Z8 55-6055-60
Z6NA55-60
Z8 L (MT)56-5856-58
Z252-5452-54
Z8 L (AT)24-2624-26

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

VariantWaiting period in weeks (petrol)Waiting period in weeks (diesel)
AX747-4847-48
AX7 L47-4847-48
MX24-2624-26
AX324-2624-26
AX524-2624-26
   

Mahindra Bolero Neo

VariantWaiting period (in weeks)
N46-8
N84-5
N10 Opt.2-3
N102-3
HT News Desk

HT News Desk

