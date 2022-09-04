Want to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Avail this offer for discount of up to 49,000

According to a report, Maruti Suzuki has lowered prices of several models, by as much as ₹49,000, in view of upcoming festivals such as Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali. The company is offering discount on S Presso, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Wagon R and Alto 800, all of which come under its ‘Arena’ line-up of cars. However, no such offer is available for other cars in the line-up, including Ertiga, Brezza, and the recently-launched Alto K10, among others, the report also said.

Here are details of this offer:

Celerio: Its latest variant was launched in November 2021 at a starting price of ₹5.63 lakh, and, under the offer, you will have to spend up to ₹49,000 and ₹34,000 less for its manual and AMT variants respectively. The Celerio has a 67hp engine with 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

S Presso: The 2022 version of this micro-SUV was introduced in July at a starting cost of ₹4.25 lakh. You can now buy it at a discount of up to ₹49,000 and ₹34,000 on manual and AMT variants, respectively. S Presso 2022 has a more fuel-efficient K10C engine and more safety variants than its predecessor.

Swift: The 2022 Swift variant – a CNG model – arrived in August at ₹7.77 lakh. It is now cheaper by up to ₹45,000 (AMT) and ₹25,000 (manual). Swift CNG is powered by a 90hp, 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, which is available in both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

Dzire: With a starting price of ₹5.89 lakh, it can be purchased at a discount of up to ₹40,000 (AMT) and ₹20,000 (manual). A compact sedan, Dzire, like Swift, is powered by a 90hp, 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine.

Wagon R: In February, the 2022 version of Wagon R, was launched. It has a starting price of ₹5.39 lakh. Under this sale, you can buy it at up to ₹39,000 off. This hatchback has two fuel-efficient petrol engines – 1.0 and 1.0 litre – with DualJet technology.

Alto 800: You can buy Alto 800 at a discount of up to ₹29,000. This hatchback is powered by a 796cc petrol engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

