Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Want to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Avail this offer for discount of up to 49,000

Want to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Avail this offer for discount of up to 49,000

car bike
Published on Sep 04, 2022 04:42 PM IST

Ahead of the festive season, the company has lowered prices of S Presso, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Wagon R and Alto 800, according to a report.

 Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

According to a report, Maruti Suzuki has lowered prices of several models, by as much as 49,000, in view of upcoming festivals such as Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali. The company is offering discount on S Presso, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Wagon R and Alto 800, all of which come under its ‘Arena’ line-up of cars. However, no such offer is available for other cars in the line-up, including Ertiga, Brezza, and the recently-launched Alto K10, among others, the report also said.

Also Read: Honda announces ‘Navratri Festival Offers’, buy these models at discount of up to 27,000

Here are details of this offer:

Celerio: Its latest variant was launched in November 2021 at a starting price of 5.63 lakh, and, under the offer, you will have to spend up to 49,000 and 34,000 less for its manual and AMT variants respectively. The Celerio has a 67hp engine with 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

S Presso: The 2022 version of this micro-SUV was introduced in July at a starting cost of 4.25 lakh. You can now buy it at a discount of up to 49,000 and 34,000 on manual and AMT variants, respectively. S Presso 2022 has a more fuel-efficient K10C engine and more safety variants than its predecessor.

Swift: The 2022 Swift variant – a CNG model – arrived in August at 7.77 lakh. It is now cheaper by up to 45,000 (AMT) and 25,000 (manual). Swift CNG is powered by a 90hp, 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, which is available in both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

Dzire: With a starting price of 5.89 lakh, it can be purchased at a discount of up to 40,000 (AMT) and 20,000 (manual). A compact sedan, Dzire, like Swift, is powered by a 90hp, 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine.

Wagon R: In February, the 2022 version of Wagon R, was launched. It has a starting price of 5.39 lakh. Under this sale, you can buy it at up to 39,000 off. This hatchback has two fuel-efficient petrol engines – 1.0 and 1.0 litre – with DualJet technology.

Alto 800: You can buy Alto 800 at a discount of up to 29,000. This hatchback is powered by a 796cc petrol engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP