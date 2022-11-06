Want to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? These models available at up to 50,000 off

Maruti Suzuki has announced discount of up to ₹50,000 on some its models, according to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. As per Live Hindustan, the discount is available on Baleno, Ciaz and Ignis – all belong to the company's Nexa range of cars – and is effective only for November.

Save ₹50,000 on Ignis: Customers can save up to ₹50,000 on the manual variant, and up to ₹20,000 on the AMT variant.

₹40,000 off on Ciaz: All manual variants of this mid-size sedan are available at up to ₹40,000 off, and automatic variants at up to ₹30,000 off. In the market, this car competes against Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna.

Discount of ₹10,000 on Baleno: Both petrol and CNG variants carry a discount of ₹10,000. It has competitors such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa lineup

Launched in 2015, Nexa or ‘New Exclusive Automotive Experience,’ is a dealership network for the automobile giant's premium cars. Besides Baleno, Ciaz and Ignis, the lineup also has Grand Vitara and XL6. The aforementioned offer does not include Grand Vitara and XL6.

