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Want to buy Citroen eC3X? Key genuine accessory list with price detailed

Citroen offers a plethora of accessories for the eC3X, which can be purchased online or offline.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 09:35 am IST
By Mainak Das
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Citroen eC3X is the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The electric hatchback with a SUV-like stance comes as the final piece of the puzzle in Citroen's product range in India. The puzzle started to take shape in 2025, when the French auto giant upgraded its other models with their respective X-badged versions.

Citroen offers a plethora of accessories for the eC3X, which can be purchased online or offline.

The Citroen eC3X has been launched with a host of tweaks and upgrades that make it an appealing, practical day-to-day urban commuter electric car. Launched at an introductory price of 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV could challenge some key models in the segment if marketed right. Bookings for the EV have already started across India, while deliveries are expected to start within two months.

Citroen offers a wide range of accessories to give the eC3X a distinctive visual appearance. These accessories can be purchased online from the automaker's dedicated website as well as by visiting the authorised dealerships.

If you are planning to buy the Citroen eC3X and are wondering about the accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list with pricing.

Citroen eC3X: Key genuine accessories to buy

Citroen eC3X: Genuine accessories with price
ExteriorPriceInteriorPrice
Chrome body side moulding 4,643Vinyl seat belt cushion 519
Chrome rear reflector 729Velvelt seat belt cushion 618
Chrome door handles 1,1523D trunk mat 2,488
Chrome finish bumper 1,152Seat cover 8,488
Chrome garnishing for taillight 1,152Sun blind 2,226
Chrome bezel for indicator 5763D cabin floor mat 3,909
Chrome window belt line trim 2,131Orange binding cabin floor mat 1,971
License plate frame 483Rear sun blind 1,402
Mud flap (set of 4) 778Front sunshade 572
Rear skid plate 2,038Air purifier 3,179
Spoiler 4,403Illuminated sill plate 2,880
Weather deflector 3,100USB double charger 563
Body graphic 1,320Front dashcam 6,885
Roof graphic 3,478Door cup holder bin 256
Alloy wheel hub cap 699Scuff plate 1,389
Wheel pentos 5,357Touchscreen guard 485
Tyre inflator 3,284Lumbar cushion 1,061
Bumper corner protector 514Neck rest 1,122

Citroen offers a wide range of accessories for the Citroen eC3X, which are segmented into two categories: exterior and interior. These accessories can be purchased directly online from the automaker's official website, as well as by visiting the authorised Citroen dealerships.

 
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