Want to buy Citroen eC3X? Key genuine accessory list with price detailed

Citroen eC3X is the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The electric hatchback with a SUV-like stance comes as the final piece of the puzzle in Citroen's product range in India. The puzzle started to take shape in 2025, when the French auto giant upgraded its other models with their respective X-badged versions.

Citroen offers a plethora of accessories for the eC3X, which can be purchased online or offline.

The Citroen eC3X has been launched with a host of tweaks and upgrades that make it an appealing, practical day-to-day urban commuter electric car. Launched at an introductory price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV could challenge some key models in the segment if marketed right. Bookings for the EV have already started across India, while deliveries are expected to start within two months.

Citroen offers a wide range of accessories to give the eC3X a distinctive visual appearance. These accessories can be purchased online from the automaker's dedicated website as well as by visiting the authorised dealerships.

If you are planning to buy the Citroen eC3X and are wondering about the accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list with pricing.

Citroen eC3X: Key genuine accessories to buy

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Citroen eC3X: Genuine accessories with price Exterior Price Interior Price Chrome body side moulding ₹ 4,643 Vinyl seat belt cushion ₹ 519 Chrome rear reflector ₹ 729 Velvelt seat belt cushion ₹ 618 Chrome door handles ₹ 1,152 3D trunk mat ₹ 2,488 Chrome finish bumper ₹ 1,152 Seat cover ₹ 8,488 Chrome garnishing for taillight ₹ 1,152 Sun blind ₹ 2,226 Chrome bezel for indicator ₹ 576 3D cabin floor mat ₹ 3,909 Chrome window belt line trim ₹ 2,131 Orange binding cabin floor mat ₹ 1,971 License plate frame ₹ 483 Rear sun blind ₹ 1,402 Mud flap (set of 4) ₹ 778 Front sunshade ₹ 572 Rear skid plate ₹ 2,038 Air purifier ₹ 3,179 Spoiler ₹ 4,403 Illuminated sill plate ₹ 2,880 Weather deflector ₹ 3,100 USB double charger ₹ 563 Body graphic ₹ 1,320 Front dashcam ₹ 6,885 Roof graphic ₹ 3,478 Door cup holder bin ₹ 256 Alloy wheel hub cap ₹ 699 Scuff plate ₹ 1,389 Wheel pentos ₹ 5,357 Touchscreen guard ₹ 485 Tyre inflator ₹ 3,284 Lumbar cushion ₹ 1,061 Bumper corner protector ₹ 514 Neck rest ₹ 1,122 View All

Citroen offers a wide range of accessories for the Citroen eC3X, which are segmented into two categories: exterior and interior. These accessories can be purchased directly online from the automaker's official website, as well as by visiting the authorised Citroen dealerships.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides the separate exterior and interior accessories, Citroen also offers kit packs, which include the Elegance Pack, Convenience Pack, and Energy Pack, priced at ₹10,320, ₹6,656, and ₹8,161, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides the separate exterior and interior accessories, Citroen also offers kit packs, which include the Elegance Pack, Convenience Pack, and Energy Pack, priced at ₹10,320, ₹6,656, and ₹8,161, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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