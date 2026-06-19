Want to buy Citroen eC3X? Key genuine accessory list with price detailed
Citroen offers a plethora of accessories for the eC3X, which can be purchased online or offline.
Citroen eC3X is the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The electric hatchback with a SUV-like stance comes as the final piece of the puzzle in Citroen's product range in India. The puzzle started to take shape in 2025, when the French auto giant upgraded its other models with their respective X-badged versions.
The Citroen eC3X has been launched with a host of tweaks and upgrades that make it an appealing, practical day-to-day urban commuter electric car. Launched at an introductory price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV could challenge some key models in the segment if marketed right. Bookings for the EV have already started across India, while deliveries are expected to start within two months.
Citroen offers a wide range of accessories to give the eC3X a distinctive visual appearance. These accessories can be purchased online from the automaker's dedicated website as well as by visiting the authorised dealerships.
If you are planning to buy the Citroen eC3X and are wondering about the accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list with pricing.
Citroen eC3X: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Citroen eC3X: Genuine accessories with price
|Exterior
|Price
|Interior
|Price
|Chrome body side moulding
|₹4,643
|Vinyl seat belt cushion
|₹519
|Chrome rear reflector
|₹729
|Velvelt seat belt cushion
|₹618
|Chrome door handles
|₹1,152
|3D trunk mat
|₹2,488
|Chrome finish bumper
|₹1,152
|Seat cover
|₹8,488
|Chrome garnishing for taillight
|₹1,152
|Sun blind
|₹2,226
|Chrome bezel for indicator
|₹576
|3D cabin floor mat
|₹3,909
|Chrome window belt line trim
|₹2,131
|Orange binding cabin floor mat
|₹1,971
|License plate frame
|₹483
|Rear sun blind
|₹1,402
|Mud flap (set of 4)
|₹778
|Front sunshade
|₹572
|Rear skid plate
|₹2,038
|Air purifier
|₹3,179
|Spoiler
|₹4,403
|Illuminated sill plate
|₹2,880
|Weather deflector
|₹3,100
|USB double charger
|₹563
|Body graphic
|₹1,320
|Front dashcam
|₹6,885
|Roof graphic
|₹3,478
|Door cup holder bin
|₹256
|Alloy wheel hub cap
|₹699
|Scuff plate
|₹1,389
|Wheel pentos
|₹5,357
|Touchscreen guard
|₹485
|Tyre inflator
|₹3,284
|Lumbar cushion
|₹1,061
|Bumper corner protector
|₹514
|Neck rest
|₹1,122
Citroen offers a wide range of accessories for the Citroen eC3X, which are segmented into two categories: exterior and interior. These accessories can be purchased directly online from the automaker's official website, as well as by visiting the authorised Citroen dealerships.
Besides the separate exterior and interior accessories, Citroen also offers kit packs, which include the Elegance Pack, Convenience Pack, and Energy Pack, priced at ₹10,320, ₹6,656, and ₹8,161, respectively.{{/usCountry}}
Besides the separate exterior and interior accessories, Citroen also offers kit packs, which include the Elegance Pack, Convenience Pack, and Energy Pack, priced at ₹10,320, ₹6,656, and ₹8,161, respectively.{{/usCountry}}