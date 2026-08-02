Want to buy Hero Xtreme 160R? Here's your complete monthly EMI explained

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is a premium streetfighter motorcycle from India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle comes with a sculpted and aggressive design, generally associated with naked streetfighters. Adding more appeal to it are the premium and advanced technology-aided features.

Hero Xtreme 160R EMI starting at just ₹1,500/ Month Check Eligibility The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in two variant options: Std and ETB, priced at ₹133,195 and ₹138,180 (ex-showroom), respectively.

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The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in two variant options: Std and ETB, priced at ₹133,195 and ₹138,180 (ex-showroom), respectively. With the rising preference for bigger engine-powered and more punchy performance delivery motorcycles, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been witnessing quite some demand across India, especially from the young buyers.

If you have been planning to buy the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer for you to help with the buying process.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI of the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, we have considered both the Std and RTB variants, which are priced at ₹133,195 and ₹138,180 (ex-showroom), respectively. The rate of interest has been considered as 8.5%, while the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The repayment tenure for the calculation has been considered as 24 months.

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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Std ₹ 133,195 8.5% 24 months ₹ 6,054 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ETB ₹ 138,180 ₹ 6,281

{{^usCountry}} According to the calculation, if you opt for the Std variant, it will command a monthly EMI of ₹6,054. On the other hand, if you opt for the ETB variant, the monthly EMI will be ₹6,281. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the calculation, if you opt for the Std variant, it will command a monthly EMI of ₹6,054. On the other hand, if you opt for the ETB variant, the monthly EMI will be ₹6,281. {{/usCountry}}

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However, one must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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