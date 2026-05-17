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Want to buy Honda NX500 E-Clutch? Here’s your complete EMI guide

Honda NX500 E-Clutch makes riding easier for new riders by automatically shifting gears without the intervention of the clutch lever.

Published on: May 17, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Honda has launched the NX500 E-Clutch in India at 743,900 (ex-showroom). With this, the adventure motorcycle has become 1.11 lakh more expensive than the conventional clutch-equipped version of the NX500. It has ditched the conventional clutch that needs manual intervention from the rider. Instead, the E-Clutch technology allows the motorcycle to automatically shift gears without the intervention of the clutch lever.

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Honda NX500 has received the E-Clutch technology, which makes riding easier for new riders, by automatically shifting gears without the intervention of the clutch lever.

The Honda NX500 E-Clutch is expected to attract the young riders who love adventure motorcycles and are planning to upgrade to a bigger motorcycle for the first time. The E-Clutch technology, which is a compact system, engages and disengages the clutch automatically. This system also comes with a manual override feature, allowing the riders to operate the clutch via a lever when preferred. In a nutshell, the E-Clutch is similar to the AMT technology available in a wide range of cars in India.

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If you are planning to buy the Honda NX500 E-Clutch, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation of EMI that you may have to pay every month.

Honda NX500 E-Clutch: Monthly EMI calculation

For calculating the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount for the Honda NX500 E-Clutch as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the bike, which is 743,900 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.

Honda NX500 E-Clutch: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
743,900 743,9009.5%24 months 34,156 75,839
36 months 23,829 113,955
 
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