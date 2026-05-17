Want to buy Honda NX500 E-Clutch? Here’s your complete EMI guide

Honda has launched the NX500 E-Clutch in India at ₹743,900 (ex-showroom). With this, the adventure motorcycle has become ₹1.11 lakh more expensive than the conventional clutch-equipped version of the NX500. It has ditched the conventional clutch that needs manual intervention from the rider. Instead, the E-Clutch technology allows the motorcycle to automatically shift gears without the intervention of the clutch lever.

Personalised Offers on Honda NX500 Check Offers Honda NX500 has received the E-Clutch technology, which makes riding easier for new riders, by automatically shifting gears without the intervention of the clutch lever.

The Honda NX500 E-Clutch is expected to attract the young riders who love adventure motorcycles and are planning to upgrade to a bigger motorcycle for the first time. The E-Clutch technology, which is a compact system, engages and disengages the clutch automatically. This system also comes with a manual override feature, allowing the riders to operate the clutch via a lever when preferred. In a nutshell, the E-Clutch is similar to the AMT technology available in a wide range of cars in India.

If you are planning to buy the Honda NX500 E-Clutch, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation of EMI that you may have to pay every month.

Honda NX500 E-Clutch: Monthly EMI calculation

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For calculating the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount for the Honda NX500 E-Clutch as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the bike, which is ₹743,900 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.

Honda NX500 E-Clutch: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 743,900 ₹ 743,900 9.5% 24 months ₹ 34,156 ₹ 75,839 36 months ₹ 23,829 ₹ 113,955

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{{^usCountry}} According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹34,156. On the other hand, if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹23,829. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹34,156. On the other hand, if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹23,829. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It needs to be remembered that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors such as the amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It needs to be remembered that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors such as the amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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