Want to buy MG Hector Tomahawk EV? Here's your complete EMI guide

JSW MG Motor India has launched the MG Hector Tomahawk EV in India, which comes as the latest entrant to the country's three-row seven-seater electric SUV segment. The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV. The electric SUV was launched in India alongside its PHEV sibling carrying the same nomenclature.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.

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The MG Hector Tomahawk EV was launched at an introductory upfront price of ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seater version gets Excite, Exclusive and Essence trims, which are priced at ₹19.49 lakh, ₹21.99 lakh, and ₹23.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. There is a five-seater version available in Essence trim that is priced at ₹22.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is also available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, under which the starting price comes down to ₹13.99 lakh, with battery rental commanding ₹4.9 per kilometre.

If you are planning to buy the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: How much EMI to pay

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{{^usCountry}} To calculate the monthly EMI for the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, the rate of interest as 9.5%, and the repayment tenure as 60 months. Also, to calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered all the variants of the electric SUV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To calculate the monthly EMI for the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, the rate of interest as 9.5%, and the repayment tenure as 60 months. Also, to calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered all the variants of the electric SUV. {{/usCountry}}

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MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 7-seater ₹ 19.49 lakh 9.5% 60 months ₹ 40,933 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Exclusive 7-seater ₹ 21.99 lakh ₹ 46,183 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 5-seater ₹ 22.99 lakh ₹ 48,283 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 7-seater ₹ 23.49 lakh ₹ 49,333 View All

According to the calculation, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV commands a monthly EMI between ₹40,933 and ₹49,333, depending on the variant selected.

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However, buyers need to remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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