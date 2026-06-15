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Want to buy the BMW F450 GS? Key genuine accessories to explore

BMW F450 GS is the most affordable ADV from the auto company in India, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 08:39 am IST
By Mainak Das
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The BMW F450 GS is an entry-level, sub-500 cc adventure motorcycle from the stable of BMW Motorrad. This ADV is locally manufactured by TVS Motor Company in Hosur as part of these two two-wheeler manufacturers' collaboration. The 178 kg weighing BMW F450 GS is powered by a 420 cc parallel-twin engine, which pushes out 48.67 bhp peak power at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of maximum torque at 6,750 rpm. It comes as the most affordable adventure motorcycle from the German premium two-wheeler brand in India.

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BMW F450 GS is the most affordable ADV from the auto company in India, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.

BMW Motorrad launched the BMW F450 GS recently in India. Priced between 4.70 lakh and 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is available in three trim options: Standard, Exclusive, and GS Trophy. BMW Motorrad has designed and developed the motorcycle especially for those who seek to buy an affordable ADV, which comes with high-end tech-aided features. Also, this ADV is good for those riders who are planning to enter the segment for the first time.

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Now, the automaker has revealed the list of genuine accessories for the BMW F450 GS, which can give the bike a distinctive appearance, as well as enhance the model's practicality.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories of the BMW F450 GS.

BMW F450 GS: Key genuine accessories to buy

BMW F450 GS: Genuine accessories to buy
AccessoryPrice
TFT scratch guard 3,799
Connected ride cradle 24,631
Tank pad 4,999
Handle bar raisers 5,413
Axle protector 6,499
Luggage carrier 15,000
Sump protector 13,844
Tank bag 8,649
Rallye windshield (Tinted) 14,182
Radiator grille 1,072
Axle protector 6,499
Engine protection bars set 15,999
Low seat 5,779
Rallye seat 9,080
Side bag (With mounts) 62,934
Connected ride cradle mount 26,369
Duffle bag (40L) 8,400
 
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