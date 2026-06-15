Want to buy the BMW F450 GS? Key genuine accessories to explore

The BMW F450 GS is an entry-level, sub-500 cc adventure motorcycle from the stable of BMW Motorrad. This ADV is locally manufactured by TVS Motor Company in Hosur as part of these two two-wheeler manufacturers' collaboration. The 178 kg weighing BMW F450 GS is powered by a 420 cc parallel-twin engine, which pushes out 48.67 bhp peak power at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of maximum torque at 6,750 rpm. It comes as the most affordable adventure motorcycle from the German premium two-wheeler brand in India.

Personalised Offers on BMW F450 GS Check Offers BMW F450 GS is the most affordable ADV from the auto company in India, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.

BMW Motorrad launched the BMW F450 GS recently in India. Priced between ₹4.70 lakh and ₹5.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is available in three trim options: Standard, Exclusive, and GS Trophy. BMW Motorrad has designed and developed the motorcycle especially for those who seek to buy an affordable ADV, which comes with high-end tech-aided features. Also, this ADV is good for those riders who are planning to enter the segment for the first time.

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Now, the automaker has revealed the list of genuine accessories for the BMW F450 GS, which can give the bike a distinctive appearance, as well as enhance the model's practicality.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories of the BMW F450 GS.

BMW F450 GS: Key genuine accessories to buy

BMW F450 GS: Genuine accessories to buy Accessory Price TFT scratch guard ₹ 3,799 Connected ride cradle ₹ 24,631 Tank pad ₹ 4,999 Handle bar raisers ₹ 5,413 Axle protector ₹ 6,499 Luggage carrier ₹ 15,000 Sump protector ₹ 13,844 Tank bag ₹ 8,649 Rallye windshield (Tinted) ₹ 14,182 Radiator grille ₹ 1,072 Axle protector ₹ 6,499 Engine protection bars set ₹ 15,999 Low seat ₹ 5,779 Rallye seat ₹ 9,080 Side bag (With mounts) ₹ 62,934 Connected ride cradle mount ₹ 26,369 Duffle bag (40L) ₹ 8,400 View All

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{{^usCountry}} The genuine accessories for the BMW F450 GS can be purchased online or offline, from the dedicated website of the OEM or the authorised dealerships of the brand, respectively. These accessories are thoughtfully designed to give the motorcycle a distinctive visual appearance, while at the same time, they are meant to enhance the practicality of the bike. Some of the accessories are focused on enhancing the rider's convenience, while some are meant to enhance the protection level for the bike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The genuine accessories for the BMW F450 GS can be purchased online or offline, from the dedicated website of the OEM or the authorised dealerships of the brand, respectively. These accessories are thoughtfully designed to give the motorcycle a distinctive visual appearance, while at the same time, they are meant to enhance the practicality of the bike. Some of the accessories are focused on enhancing the rider's convenience, while some are meant to enhance the protection level for the bike. {{/usCountry}}

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