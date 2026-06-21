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Want to buy the new Kawasaki Ninja 500? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

The updated 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes mechanically unchanged but wears a new signature green paint and sports an E20-compliant engine.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das
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Kawasaki India has launched the updated version of the Ninja 500 in the country, at a price tag of 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the updated version of the motorcycle 10,000 pricier than the outgoing model. The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 remains mechanically unchanged. However, it sports a new Kawasaki signature green paint, and the engine has been upgraded to E20 compliance. With the rising demand and sales of premium, high-performance motorcycles in India, Kawasaki is expecting to see a demand surge with the launch of this model.

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The updated 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes mechanically unchanged, but wears a new signature green paint and sports an E20-compliant engine.

Powering the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is a 451 cc parallel-twin engine that is now E20 petrol compliant, a mixture of 20% ethanol with 80% petrol, available across India as standard fuel.

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If you are planning to buy the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 and are wondering about the possible EMI that you would have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI calculation.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500: How much EMI to pay every month?

To calculate the monthly EMI for the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500, which costs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 5.76 lakh 5.76 lakh9.5%24 months 26,447 58,722
36 months 18,451 88,235

According to the EMI calculation to buy the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500, if you opt for a 24-month repayment period, the monthly EMI will be 26,447, which will be reduced to 18,451 if the repayment tenure is stretched to 36 months.

 
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