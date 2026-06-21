Want to buy the new Kawasaki Ninja 500? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Kawasaki India has launched the updated version of the Ninja 500 in the country, at a price tag of ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the updated version of the motorcycle ₹10,000 pricier than the outgoing model. The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 remains mechanically unchanged. However, it sports a new Kawasaki signature green paint, and the engine has been upgraded to E20 compliance. With the rising demand and sales of premium, high-performance motorcycles in India, Kawasaki is expecting to see a demand surge with the launch of this model.

Personalised Offers on Kawasaki Ninja 500 Check Offers The updated 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes mechanically unchanged, but wears a new signature green paint and sports an E20-compliant engine.

Powering the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is a 451 cc parallel-twin engine that is now E20 petrol compliant, a mixture of 20% ethanol with 80% petrol, available across India as standard fuel.

If you are planning to buy the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 and are wondering about the possible EMI that you would have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI calculation.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500: How much EMI to pay every month?

To calculate the monthly EMI for the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500, which costs ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.

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2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 ₹ 5.76 lakh ₹ 5.76 lakh 9.5% 24 months ₹ 26,447 ₹ 58,722 36 months ₹ 18,451 ₹ 88,235

According to the EMI calculation to buy the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500, if you opt for a 24-month repayment period, the monthly EMI will be ₹26,447, which will be reduced to ₹18,451 if the repayment tenure is stretched to 36 months.

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{{#usCountry}} However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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