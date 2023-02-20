Home / Car Bike / Yamaha introduces 2023 lineup of 125 cc scooters. Details here

Yamaha introduces 2023 lineup of 125 cc scooters. Details here

Published on Feb 20, 2023 03:26 PM IST

The models launched as part of the lineup are Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Yamaha has introduced the 2023 lineup of its 125 cc scooter range in India, and the models launched as part of the lineup are Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid.

Yamaha Motor India – the Japanese manufacturer's India arm – has priced these at 89,530 (Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid), 91,030 (Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid), and 93, 530 (Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid). (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Here is all you need to know about the new launches:

(1.) The entire 125 cc Hybrid range is now powered by Bluetooth-enabled Y Connect App, which is factory-fitted in all models. The app helps in performance monitoring, and provides control to the rider.

(2.) Further, the system comes with features such as fuel consumption tracker, maintenance recommendations, last parking location, malfunction notification, revs dashboard, rider ranking, and more.

(3.) The scooters will be powered by an OBD2 and E20 fuel compliant BS6 air-cooled, fuel injected, 125 cc blue core engine. The motor generates 8.2 PS maximum power and 10.3 Nm peak torque.

(4.) Of these, Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid (disc variant) and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid are offered in the all-new Dark Matte Blue colour. Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is offered in Matte Black and Light Grey Vermillion (both all-new colours).

(5.) The drum and disc variant of Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, on the other hand, now has sporty and stylish graphics in its existing colours: Cyan Blue, Matte Red, and Metallic Black.

