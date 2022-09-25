Home / Car Bike / Yamaha launches Aerox 155 MotoGP edition in India, buy it at 1.41 lakh

Yamaha launches Aerox 155 MotoGP edition in India, buy it at 1.41 lakh

Published on Sep 25, 2022

The scooter comes in four colour options, and costs ₹2,000 more than its standard version.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Yamaha has launched the MotoGP edition of its Aerox 155 scooter at 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The MotoGP edition takes inspiration from the manufacturer's Monster Energy MotoGP M1 motor box, and is costlier than its standard version by 2,000.

Engine

This ‘bike-faced’ scooter runs on a 155cc, liquid-cool engine which is also used in the Japanese company's R15 sports bike. The engine produces top power of 14.79bhp and peak torque of 13.9Nm. It is connected to CVT automatic transmission.

Features

14-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres have been used in the Aerox 155 Moto GP edition. The model's features include an LED daytime running lamp, LED head lamp, LED tail lamp, front packet, USB socket, 24.5-litre boot space, multi-function switch, side stand cut-off etc.

Also, the vehicle comes with accessories such as body cover, LED flasher, seat cover, knuckle guards, sports screen, and visor trim carbon.

Colour options

The scooter has an all-black theme with green and blue highlights. It is available in four colour options: Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion, and Monster Energy Moto GP edition.

