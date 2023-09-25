Yamaha showcases India-bound R3, MT-03 bikes; launch in December

Yamaha on Sunday showcased its R3 and MT-03 motorcycles for the Indian market, doing so on the sidelines of the country's maiden MotoGP race, at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida. Yamaha R3 (Image courtesy: Yamaha)

Both R3 and MT-03 will be launched here in December, reported HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. Also, these are sub 400 cc bikes.

Features

The motorcycles come with KYB upside down front forks (130 mm), rear monoshock (125 mm), 298 mm front disc brake, 220 mm rear disc brake, dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system), LED headlamp and taillamp, LED indicators, LCD instrument cluster, and more.

Powertrain

Yamaha has given R3 and MT-03 a 321 cc, twin-cylindered and liquid-cooled engine. The unit generates 41,4 bhp of maximum power and 29.6 Nm of peak torque. Also, a slip and an assist clutch connect the engine to a 6-speed gearbox.

Rivals

Upon launch, the R3 will have competitors such as Apace RR 310 (TVS), G 310 RR (BMW-TVS), Ninja 300 (Kawasaki) and RC (KTM). The MT-03, on the other hand, will go up against Apache RTR 310 (TVS), G 310 R (BMW-TVS) and 390 Duke (KTM).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail