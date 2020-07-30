2 booked for raping, abducting minor in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 18:54 IST

Police booked two people for raping and abducting a 16-year-old girl in Kharar on Thursday.

The accused, Didar Singh and Gulbagh Singh, are in their 30s and are working as labourers, said the police. City Kharar station in-charge Narinder Singh said, “The accused allegedly abducted the victim on July 22 and took her to a room. They kept her there for two days and allegedly raped her repeatedly after administering a her a drug that rendered her unconscious, said the police.

The victim confided in her parents after a few days, after which they lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 376D (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the City Kharar police station. The victim was medically examined, a report is awaited.

The statement of the victim was recorded before the area magistrate under sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). As per the police, the minor girl was married. The matter is being investigated.