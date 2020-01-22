23 IAS officers shifted in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:17 IST

Effecting a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of 23 IAS and two IPS officers.

A prominent feature of the reshuffle is the transfer of additional principal secretary to the chief minister (APSCM), V Umashankar, from the urban local bodies, a portfolio held by firebrand home minister Anil Vij.

Chief minister ML Khattar had given his APSCM the additional responsibility of principal secretary, urban local bodies less than two months ago.

Additional chief secretary, transport, SN Roy on Wednesday replaced Umashankar as administrative secretary of urban local bodies.

BJP sources said that during a meeting convened by the party high command Monday night to reconcile Vij’s differences with Khattar over the control of criminal investigation department (CID), the home minister had insisted on shifting out the CID chief and principal secretary, urban local bodies.

In fact, Khattar had also given the additional charge of home department, held by Vij, to his principal secretary, Rajesh Khullar.

However, additional chief secretary (ACS), tourism, Vijai Vardhan replaced Khullar in December as ACS, home. Khattar’s move to appoint his two aides as the administrative secretaries of home and urban local bodies departments was seen as an attempt to rein in his temperamental cabinet minister. The appointments clearly did not go down well with Vij.

Umashankar though on Wednesday was given another additional charge of principal secretary, Haryana citizen resources information department.

Another important development in the reshuffle was the appointment of IPS officer OP Singh as principal secretary, sports and youth affairs, a cadre post of IAS officers.

Singh is also the special officer (community policing and outreach) in the Chief Minister’s office. He had previously held the charge of director, sports, also.

Meanwhile, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Ajit Balaji Joshi was transferred as director general, higher education and technical education.

Shekhar Vidyarthi was posted as excise and taxation commissioner.

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Haryana, Anurag Aggarwal was posted as managing director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). Aggarwal will continue to hold to the charge of CEO. Project director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, Rakesh Gupta was posted as director, skill development, industrial training and employment.

ADC (tours) to the chief minister, Rajneesh Garg, an IPS officer, replaced Gupta as project director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad.

ACS (environment)Dheera Khandelwal was given the additional charge of women and child development while principal secretary (excise and taxation) Anurag Rastogi was given the additional charge of transport.

Vijayendra Kumar was given the additional charge of principal secretary, skill development and industrial training, while Nitin Kumar Yadav was given the additional charge of director general, supplies and disposals.

Pankaj Aggarwal was posted as labour commissioner, Vijay Singh Dahiya as director general, agriculture,

and A Sreenivas as managing director, Haryana Dairy Development Co-operative Federation.

Sanjeev Verma was posted as special secretary, finance, Anita Yadav as chief executive officer, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries, and Hardeep Singh as director, environment.

RC Bidhan was appointed as deputy commissioner, Sirsa, and Ashok Kumar Garg as director, consolidation of land holdings and director, rural development.

Garima Mittal was given the additional charge of additional chief executive officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

Prabhjot Singh was posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission and Virender Kumar Dahiya as additional excise and taxation commissioner.