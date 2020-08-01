3 Covid-19 deaths, 28 new cases in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:42 IST

As many as three fatalities related to Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, in the biggest single-day spike in the toll in Chandigarh.

The deaths took place over July 30 and 31, though they were added to the tally on Saturday. Meanwhile, with 28 fresh cases, the count climbed to 1,079, with 378 active cases.

Even though the UT’s fatality rate remains around 1.5 %, there have been 12 deaths in just 25 days. Since the first fatality reported on May 3, only six deaths were reported till to June 6, a number which has tripled to 18 in a span of less than a month.

Those who died belonged to Sectors 37 and 45 besides Kishangarh.

According to the daily bulletin, a 55-year-old woman from Kishangarh died on July 31 at the Covid Hospital in Sector 48. She had comorbid conditions of diabetes and had reported with acute respiratory distress syndrome five days back.

A 75-year-old woman also passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on July 31. She had a history of giddiness with fall on July 25 and was taken to hospital on July 27 with acute breathlessness before being tested positive on July 30.

“She had comorbid conditions of hypertension, diabetes, and airway disease. She has two family contacts and a servant. All of them have been sampled and their reports are awaited. Her daughter-in-law with their kids are living in Mumbai. Her son has been living with them after lockdown in Sector 37 and is working in a telephone company at Mohali,” read the bulletin.

The third fatality was a 96-year-old man from Sector 37 who died on July 30 at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. He had been bedridden after a paralytic attack one-and-a-half years back and was sampled after death on July 31 and found positive.

The deceased has four family contacts.

Fresh cases have been reported from Sectors 15, 18, 26, 37, 39, 40, 45 50, 51, 55, besides the GMCH-32 campus, Bapudham colony and Raipur Khurd.

These include a resident doctor of GMCH-32 and a staffer of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research besides three persons from one family in Sector 40.