32-year-old farmer dies after axe attack by cousin in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 01:17 IST

A man allegedly killed his 32-year-old cousin using an axe following a spat at Kambala village on Wednesday night.

Lakhwinder Singh, 31, alias Lakhi, was arrested at home a few hours after he killed Gurvinder Singh, a farmer and milk supplier, around 11pm.

Inspector Daljeet Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sohana police station, said Gurwinder and Lakhi consumed alcohol at a wedding in their village and had an argument. As Gurwinder was returning home, Lakhi ambushed him, inflicting deep injuries on his neck with an axe, before fleeing to his house.

Gurwinder was taken to a hospital by other relatives, but declared dead soon .Police reached the crime spot around 1am and arrested Lakhi at home.

“Old family rivalry between the cousins and heated arguments at the function led to Gurwinder’s murder. We have arrested the accused and also recovered the axe from his possession. Further investigation is on,” the SHO said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 (carrying prohibited arms) of the Arms Act was registered against Lakhi after Gurwinder’s uncle Kuldeep Singh filed a police statement.

Lakhi will be produced before a local court on Friday, when the post-mortem will also be conducted at the civil hospital in Phase 6. Gurwinder is survived by his mother and a younger brother.