e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 32-year-old farmer dies after axe attack by cousin in Mohali

32-year-old farmer dies after axe attack by cousin in Mohali

Lakhwinder Singh was arrested at home a few hours after he killed Gurvinder Singh, a farmer and milk supplier, around 11 pm

chandigarh Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 01:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

A man allegedly killed his 32-year-old cousin using an axe following a spat at Kambala village on Wednesday night.

Lakhwinder Singh, 31, alias Lakhi, was arrested at home a few hours after he killed Gurvinder Singh, a farmer and milk supplier, around 11pm.

Inspector Daljeet Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sohana police station, said Gurwinder and Lakhi consumed alcohol at a wedding in their village and had an argument. As Gurwinder was returning home, Lakhi ambushed him, inflicting deep injuries on his neck with an axe, before fleeing to his house.

Gurwinder was taken to a hospital by other relatives, but declared dead soon .Police reached the crime spot around 1am and arrested Lakhi at home.

“Old family rivalry between the cousins and heated arguments at the function led to Gurwinder’s murder. We have arrested the accused and also recovered the axe from his possession. Further investigation is on,” the SHO said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 (carrying prohibited arms) of the Arms Act was registered against Lakhi after Gurwinder’s uncle Kuldeep Singh filed a police statement.

Lakhi will be produced before a local court on Friday, when the post-mortem will also be conducted at the civil hospital in Phase 6. Gurwinder is survived by his mother and a younger brother.

top news
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In