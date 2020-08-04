e-paper
45-year-old pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Mohali

The victim was walking near the petrol pump in Daun village on Chandigarh-Kharar highway when an unidentified person on a motorcycle hit him from the back and fled the spot

chandigarh Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Representative image/iStock
Representative image/iStock
         

A 45-year-old man who was injured in a road mishap on August 1 succumbed on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Jasveer Singh, a resident of Rurki Pukhta village near Kharar. He was undergoing treatment at civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where he was rushed after the incident took place.

The victim was walking near the petrol pump in Daun village on Chandigarh-Kharar highway when an unidentified person on a motorcycle hit him from the back and fled the spot leaving Singh injured.

The victim was shifted to civil hospital and Balongi police registered a case against the unidentified motorcycle rider.

As per police, bystanders noted the registration number of the motorcycle and the accused will be arrested soon.

The postmortem of the victim was conducted at the civil hospital and the body was handed over to family members.

