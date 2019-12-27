5 peddlers nabbed with 1.5 kg heroin, 4.5 kg opium in 3 cases

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:17 IST

Police arrested five peddlers and seized 1.5kg heroin and 4.5 kg opium in three different cases in the district on Friday.

The accused were identified as Gaurav Chauhan, Sanjay Chaudhary, both from Jalandhar, and Surjit Singh of Kapurthala, Babloo Kumar of Meerut and Hardeep Singh of Chattisgarh.

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that acting on a tip-off, the CIA staff of police set up a checkpost at Kahlwan and stopped a biker for checking, who was later identified as Gaurav Chauhan. He said that on being frisked, the cops seized 1.5kg heroin and two mobiles from his possession.

The SSP said Gaurav along with his accomplice Sanjeev Kumar of Gagret (Himachal Pradesh) had been involved in smuggling narcotic drugs.

He said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act has been registered against Gaurav at Kartarpur police station.

The SSP said in another case, 1.5 kg opium was recovered from two peddlers, Sanjay and Babloo, who were arrested in Dhaliwal village. The accused were stopped by police party when they were travelling in a car. The opium was concealed in the gear box of the car, he added. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at Nakodar sadar police station.

The SSP said three kg opium was seized from two more peddlers, Hardeep Singh and Surjit Singh, who were nabbed by police near Bhogpur village. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at Bhogpur police station.