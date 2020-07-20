e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 65-year-old woman is Mohali’s 12th Covid-19 fatality, 20 new cases reported

65-year-old woman is Mohali’s 12th Covid-19 fatality, 20 new cases reported

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 19:31 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Twenty fresh cases were reported in Mohali on Monday.
Twenty fresh cases were reported in Mohali on Monday.(HT PHOTO/For representation only)
         

A 65-year-old Zirakpur woman diagnosed with Covid-19 died on Friday, taking the death rate to 12 in the district, even as 20 new cases pushed up the count to 551.

Sheela Devi from from Penta Home on VIP Road died at Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

Dr Manjit Singh, Mohali civil surgeon, said she was also suffering from hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

Sheela Devi was cremated according to protocol under the observation of health officials, he added.

20 positive cases reported

Among the 20 cases reported today were a woman, 30, from Malakpur; a man, 34, from Sector 111; two women, 20 and 18, and a man, 48, from Sector 125; a woman, 47, and two men, both 39, from Zirakpur; a man, 24, from Dhakoli; a woman, 36, from Baltana, a man, 65; from Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur; a woman, 38, and three children: A boy and girl, both aged nine, and a six-year-old boy from Dasmesh Nagar, Kharar; two women, 31 and 26, from Sector 69; a man, 24, from Dera Bassi, a man, 25, from Handesra and another man, 35, from Lalru.

On Monday, 44 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 177 in the district.

Out of total 551 cases, 362 have recovered, while 12 have died.

tags
top news
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s initial results show it is ‘safe’
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s initial results show it is ‘safe’
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot’s message to young leaders
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot’s message to young leaders
LIVE: Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine induces an immune reaction, says The Lancet
LIVE: Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine induces an immune reaction, says The Lancet
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
6 injured in clash between upper caste, Dalit groups at Ayodhya; FIR filed
6 injured in clash between upper caste, Dalit groups at Ayodhya; FIR filed
Youth accused of rape and murder of north Bengal student found dead
Youth accused of rape and murder of north Bengal student found dead
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In