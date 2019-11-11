e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

After marathon exercise to frame startup policy, Chandigarh to follow govt norms

Will focus instead on a Chandigarh Innovative Circle to give a boost to new ventures

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2019 01:03 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Despite working for nearly a year to frame its own startup policy, the UT administration has decided to follow government of India norms, focusing instead on a Chandigarh innovative circle to give a boost to new ventures.  

Disappointed with the move, industrialists have called for urgent measures to inject live into the dying industries in the city.

The Startup India Policy aims to foster entrepreneurship and promote innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive for the growth of startups.

In efforts to frame its own policy first, the administration worked on the draft, held several meetings with IT companies and industrialists, even inviting their suggestions and organising seminars.

However, now government of India norms will be followed for start ups. Instead, “we will have a Chandigarh innovative circle (CIC) to facilitate budding entrepreneurs and those who have innovative ideas but no resources to execute them,” said Harjeet Singh Sandhu, director, industries, Chandigarh.

Approvals for CIC was pending with the home ministry, he added.

Prime minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Startup India Policy in 2015, following which the Central government asked states and UTs to frame rules according to requirements.

‘ENTREPRENEURS DEPRIVED OF OPPORTUNITIES’

The news was not received positively by industrialists. Pankaj Khanna, president of the Industry Association of Chandigarh, found it “sad that entrepreneurs of Chandigarh have been consistently deprived of opportunities for the past many decades. A comprehensive startup policy was much required.”

Requesting the UT administration to expedite the industries’/startup reforms, Khanna said the need of the hour was to rev up the old, dying industry of Chandigarh.

Hindustan Times has through several reports highlighted the fact that being a centre of education for youngsters from Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh attracted the best talent in the region, but was unable to retain it due to paucity of jobs, an issue compounded by the absence of the startup policy.

In the draft policy, the UT administration had proposed assistance to first-timers getting innumerable registrations done, acquiring certificates, organising finance, labour and getting environment-related compliances and following other bureaucratic regulations. The administration had even planned to provide sufficient social and legal knowledge to young entrepreneurs and innovative techies, and educate them on policies helpful for them.

FACILITATING BUDDING ENTREPRENEURS

CIC is aimed at facilitating budding entrepreneurs and those who have innovative ideas but no resources to execute them. It will be incorporated as a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act 2013 and will be connecting academic institutions, industries, administration and the government on a platform to boost economic and technological growth in the region.

A Section 8 company is formed for charitable purpose, to promote education, art, commerce, social welfare. Any profit made by such company is channelled back to it for promotions.

The plan was first floated by the UT administrator and Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, after looking at the Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) founded by Panjab University in 2013, for which 29 academic institutions from the region are collaborating.

CIC TO OPERATE FROM CENTRAL LOCATION

The CIC will have a board of directors, vision and oversight committee, a CEO, member institutions and heads and staff for different research areas. It will also have advisers for business, finance, IP and legal matters. The circle will operate from a central location in Chandigarh, the space for which will be provided by the UT administration.

top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News