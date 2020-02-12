Anti-CAA protest: Activists go door to door, ask residents to join Feb 16 rally in Malerkotla

chandigarh

Farmer unions and around 12 right outfits are visiting different villages in the Malwa region and inviting people to join their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The protest is to be held in Malerkotla on February 16. A series of nukkad nataks (street plays) are also being organised in the villages of Sangrur and Barnala districts to make people aware of the protests being organised against the CAA, NPR and NRC across country.

On Wednesday, the Punjab Lok Sabhyacharak Manch (PLS Manch), along with teams of Chetna Kala Kendra, Barnala, staged a street play, ‘Jangi Ram Di Haveli’ at Hathan, Dugani, Kalelgarh and Saddopur villages.

Amolak Singh, president of the PLS Manch, said that through the street play, they are sensitising people about their constitutional rights “which the Modi government is trying to snatch by implementing CAA, NPR and NRC.”

“It is the need of the hour to reject divisive politics. We should stage more protests like Shaheen Bagh across country,” he added.

Manjeet Singh Gharachonm, a leader of BKU (Ugrahan), said that they have visited 26 villages so far and other teams are making arrangements for a big rally against the law.

“Our union members are running door-to-door campaigns across state. We are expecting the presence of over 50,000 people at the February 16 rally,” Gharachonm said.

Ex-Malerkotla NC chief quits SAD

Former Malerkotla nagar council chief and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) circle president , Comrade Muhammad Ismail, and his supporters have announced that they are quitting the SAD. They said that the move is to oppose the party’s stand on CAA.

“The SAD has voted in favour of CAA in the Parliament. This is a betrayal with the minority communities. I have decided to quit the party along with my 200 supporters. I was already opposing the CAA, and we will join protests against the unconstitutional law,” he said.