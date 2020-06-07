Anti-smuggling wing destroys 25K litres of country-made liquor in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:25 IST

The anti-smuggling wing of the police commissionerate destroyed 25,000 litres of country-made illicit liquor recovered from the banks of the Sutlej near Razapur village on Saturday. The wing also recovered an LPG gas cylinder and utensils used to prepare liquor from the spot.

Inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge the wing said the police conducted a raid in the village following a tip-off that bootleggers had been brewing illicit liquor on the banks of the Sutlej, following which they conducted a raid.

He added the bootleggers managed to escape, but the police recovered the liquor. He added the police had also destroyed 11,500 litres of illicit liquor at Razapur village on Friday.