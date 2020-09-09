e-paper
Ask depts to ensure no mass gatherings are held: Chandigarh adviser to Haryana chief secy

Ask depts to ensure no mass gatherings are held: Chandigarh adviser to Haryana chief secy

The letter comes after 691 candidates selected as clerks gathered outside Haryana’s new secretariat building in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday

chandigarh Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
More than 600 candidates selected as clerks gathered outside Haryana’s new secretariat building in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.
UT adviser Manoj Parida on Wednesday shot off a letter to Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora asking for instructions to be issued to all state departments to ensure that no mass gatherings are held.

The letter comes after 691 candidates selected as clerks gathered outside Haryana’s new secretariat building in Sector 17 on Tuesday.

Social distancing norms were flouted and masks were not wore by many of those gathered in the ground in front of the building. Police had a tough time in managing the crowd.

Parida, in the letter to Arora, wrote, “As you are aware, there has been an extraordinary surge in the number of Covid cases in Chandigarh. Such gatherings will lead to spread of infection, resulting in serious administrative challenges in Covid Management.”

“I therefore request you to issue suitable instructions to all departments to ensure that such mass gathering may not take place, and, if required, the candidates be called in phases,” Parida further wrote.

