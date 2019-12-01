Aspiring teachers, farmer, rights outfits protest in 17 districts

chandigarh

The ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union and the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union along with members of farmer, labour and student outfits on Saturday held protests at headquarters of 17 districts across the state, days after police lathicharged and used teargas and water cannons against aspiring teachers outside the residence of Punjab education minister in Sangrur town.

The protesters raised slogans against the state government and burnt the effigies of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Singla and education secretary Krishan Kumar.

While the BEd-pass aspiring teachers are demanding an immediate recruitment of 15,000 teachers besides relaxation in the upper age limit (from 37 to 42), the ETT-TET-Pass Teachers’ Union is demanding regular jobs on the basis of Class 12 with ETT. The government says the ETT-pass aspiring teachers will have to clear graduation first.

“Government schools are facing an acute shortage of teachers but the government is not ready to recruit the teaching staff. We have been protesting for the past two-and-a-half months in the district. The government should issue an advertisement of 30,000 posts for BEd and ETT teachers,” said Sukhwinder Singh Dhilwan, president of the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union.

“We have given an ultimatum to the state government till December 8. If the process of recruitment is not set in motion, we will against protest outside Singla’s residence,” he added.



2,500 to be recruited by March 2020: Singla

Education minister Vijay Inder Singla said rationalisation of teachers will be completed by December 31, 2019, to find the exact number of vacancies in government schools and the recruitment of required teachers will be started from January 1, 2020.

“Rationalisation will show exact number of teachers required in the state. We are shifting the excess staff to other schools, especially from cities to villages. I think we need around 2,500 new teachers and the recruitment will be done by March 31, 2020,” said Singla.



‘Show-cause notice issued to Ludhiana school’

The minister said a show-cause notice was issued to a private school in Ludhiana where a student committed suicide after being thrashed. “The school is affiliated with the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). But we can’t cancel its affiliation immediately because it will put other students’ careers at stake,” he added.