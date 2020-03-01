Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Happiness Concert’ marks his homecoming in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 01:16 IST

Dressed in glittery white jumpsuit, when actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana went on stage for ‘Happiness Concert’ at the courtyard of Elante Mall on Saturday night, the crowd had gone all wild.

Hooting, cheers and handshakes were followed by the foot-tapping numbers ‘Sadi Gali Aaja’ and a rendition of ‘Bhangra Tan Sajda’ which went on to be “Jad nachda tricity.” Band Ayushman Bhava’s first live concert in Chandigarh also marked the actor’s return to his hometown. As Ayushmann belted out his songs, the audience was left mesmerised.

The moonlit sky, a canopy of multicolour carnival flags, festive decorations, ornate fountains, a life-sized donut selfie point and food stalls added to the overall vibe of the venue. Hundreds of tricity residents and Ayushmann fans turned up, buzzing with energy and were on a musical high hours before the concert even started. Heavy rain and subsequent delay in starting the event, failed to damp the audience’s spirits.

Ayushmann’s father P Khurrana, brother Aparshakti, other family members and school-college friends were also in attendance. Their father was all whistling and cheering when the two brothers sang ‘Rum rum rum whisky’.

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh opened the show, raising the bar for Ayushmann.

WHEN AYUSHMANN GOT EMOTIONAL

Speaking of his performance in the city, the actor said, “Chandigarh is extremely special to me. Not just because I was born here, but also because this city has given me a lot of love and respect.” “I’m really excited to be in the city. I feel like Sachin Tendulkar playing in Wankhede Stadium for the first time,” he said. He also lauded the high energy levels of the audience, saying, “The audience was really energetic and singing along very beautifully.”

26-year-old dentist Dr Kalyani Jadhav, 20-year-old UIET student Vishal Singh, 49-year-old homemaker Rita Bhatti and 66-year-old retired engineer Jatinder Virk, all had just one wish -- “The rain should not play spoilsport and our Chandigarh da munda Ayushmann should sing Pani Da Rang.”

Pleasing them to the fullest, the actor-singer performed on ‘Pani Da’ (Vicky Donor), ‘Nazm Nazm’ (Bareilly Ki Barfi), ‘Moh Moh Ke’ (Dum Laga Ke Haisha) and Ghazab Ho Gaya’ (Dream Girl).

The actor was teary-eyed while he belted out ‘Mitti Di Khushbu’ while adding that the song is dedicated to Chandigarh “my home.”

Ayushmann, who is known for his films such as Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and most recently Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is also widely appreciated for his songs ‘Mitti Di Khusboo’, ‘Yahin Hoon Main’, ‘Ik Vaari’, ‘Orrey Mon’, ‘Chan Kitthan’, and ‘Ab Teri Baari’.

Hindustan Times was the media partner and had run an online contest, winners of which were given free passes to the concert.