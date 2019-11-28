Bhagwanpuria trying to control kabaddi events by using drug money: Federation

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:57 IST

North India Circle Style Kabaddi Federation on Thursday submitted a complaint to the Punjab director general of police (DGP) against gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, alleging that the gangster, lodged in Patiala central jail, is trying to control all kabaddi events by using drug money.

The federation members, led by its president Surjan Singh Chatha, called on DGP Dinkar Gupta and alleged in their complaint that Bhagwanpuria is threatening the genuine federations organising circle style kabaddi events in and outside the country by using Australia mobile number +61 447505098 and Indian mobile number 7973338711.

“Bhagwanpuria has made a new federation in the name of Major League Kabaddi by involving players who have been banned by our federations for using drugs. He makes calls to threaten players and office-bearers of old federations to force players to play from his federation,” alleged the complaint.

The complaint added that the gangster selects the teams in his name in Canada, Australia and the US by using his clout and he came to limelight by holding a kabaddi match last year at Bhagwanpur village in which he used drug money and compelled certain players to play in the matches by giving threats.

Even as the Punjab Police already have many source reports about the gangster running the racket by pumping huge amount of money in kabaddi events abroad, this is for the first time that any federation has filed a complaint in this regard.

The federation has also named Kawal Singh of Sukha Raju village in Gurdaspur district as Bhagwanpuria’s accomplice in New Zealand.

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia recently alleged that Kawal is the link between the gangster and jails minister Sukhjinder Randhawa. However, Randhawa denied the allegations as baseless.

“Jaggu also says he has political leaders behind him. Recently, two former players Gurwinder Singh Bains from Hoshiarpur and Dulla Bagga of Shahkot in Jalandhar were attacked by Kawal’s accomplices on the behest of Jaggu,” alleged the federation seeking the DGP’s personal intervention to protect the interest of the game and lives of genuine players.

Meanwhile, the DGP is learnt to have marked the probe in the complaint to Kapurthala SSP Satinder Singh.

Bhagwanpuria is already in the thick of controversies over reports of his increasing illegal activities from Patiala jail where he has been lodged since 2015. A Punjab Police dossier on the gangster has claimed that he is running extortion and drug supply racket worth crores while sitting inside the jail.

PAK PARTICIPATION IN KABADDI WORLD CUP UNCERTAIN

SULTANPUR LODHI: Though only two days are left in the Kabaddi World Cup, being organised by the Punjab government, the Pakistani players are yet to get a nod from the Indian government to take part in the competition.

“Pakistan players have not yet to get the visas. I have also written to the MEA, but it is subject to the government’s approval. I am hopeful that Pakistan players will get clearance for travelling to India on Friday,” said sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

He said no-objection certificates (NOCs) of all other countries, including Canada, have been cleared by the MEA.