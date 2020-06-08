Capt govt to blame for problems faced by private schools, students: AAP

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:05 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday held the Amarinder Singh government squarely responsible for the problems faced by the students, managements, members of the staff of private schools in the state which were fighting financial constraints triggered by the lockdown.

In a joint statement, AAP’s state core committee chairman Budhram, chief spokesperson Baljinder Kaur, deputy leader of legislature party Sarabjit Kaur Manuke and Baldev Singh (all MLAs) said people wanted to know from the chief minister what the state government had done to mitigate the sufferings of millions of private school students, their parents, managements, teachers and other members of the staff in this distressing period.

The AAP leaders asked the chief minister to make public where Rs 650 crore ‘reserve fund’ collected from private schools toward security, fees, etc. had been squandered away, since the state government had failed to provide financial assistance to private schools during the lockdown period. “What to speak of extending any financial or other aid to the parents of lakhs of students studying in private schools in the state during these two-and-half months of the extended lockdown, the government did not spare even five minutes to share the trauma they were subjected to undergo,” he said.

The AAP leaders also questioned school education minister Vijay Inder Singla if he had convened even a single departmental meeting to work out modalities on state-level policy to address the problems faced by the parents of private school students in paying the fees.