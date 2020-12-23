e-paper
Chandigarh declares 5-day winter break in govt schools from December 28

Chandigarh declares 5-day winter break in govt schools from December 28

Schools will reopen on January 2

chandigarh Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Taking a U-turn from its earlier decision to not have winter vacation in government schools this year, the UT education department has announced five-day break from December 28. Schools will reopen on January 2.

A circular regarding this was sent out by the district education officer (DEO) on Wednesday. This comes as a relief to many teachers who were complaining that they had been coming to school and taking online classes even during the lockdown.

UT Cadre of Education Employees’ Union president Swarn Singh Kamboj said they had requested the director school education to provide a break to them as well as students. While students up to Class 8 have been attending only online classes, limited classroom teaching had resumed for Classes 9 to 12 about three months back.

Cold wave, fog likely in city

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for cold wave conditions and moderate to dense fog in the city in the coming days.

Cold wave conditions are likely to continue till December 26, after which cloudy weather can be expected. Light rain is expected in northern parts of Punjab but it is not yet clear whether Chandigarh will get any rain. However, with an increase in humidity, fog can be expected.

Maximum temperature of the city went down from 22°C on Tuesday to 21.5°C on Wednesday, while minimum temperature dipped from 6.1°C to 5.7°C. In fact, minimum temperature continued to remain lower than that in Shimla (6°C).

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 19-20°C while minimum temperature will remain around 5°C.

