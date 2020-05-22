e-paper
Chandigarh Press Club condemns FIR against Punjabi journo

Jai Singh Chhibber, who is also a member of the club, had written a story about how a Punjab cabinet minister gives heed to astrologers’ advice

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh Press Club on Friday condemned a case registered against a Punjabi daily journalist for alleged public mischief.

Jai Singh Chhibber, who is also a member of the club, had written a story about how a Punjab cabinet minister gives heed to astrologers’ advice. No one was named in the article.

Following this, a person from Morinda filed a complaint against Chibber in Chamkaur Sahib, and a case was registered under Sections 180 (refusing to sign statement), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the IT Act.

On Friday morning, police raided Chhibber’s house but he was out on an official assignment. Terming an attack on freedom of press, the club demanded strict action against the police officials concerned.

