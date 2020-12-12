Chandigarh’s Covid toll reaches 300 with one death

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 22:49 IST

The death of a 47-year-old woman from Sector 47 took Chandigarh’s Covid-19 toll to 300 in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Also, 70 new cases were reported, pushing the tally to 18,572.

The fatalities had breached the 100 mark on September 16, when six people had succumbed to the virus, and a month later, on October 15, the toll crossed the 200 mark.

Of the total cases in the city, 815 are active and 17,457 people have been cured. These include 92 patients, who were discharged on Saturday.

Two dead in Mohali, 52 test positive

Mohali reported two more Covid-19 deaths and 52 fresh infections, apart from 127 recoveries.

The district now has 16,864 total cases, of which 307 patients have died and 14,322 have recovered. Another 2,235 patients are still infected.

All of Saturday’s cases were from Mohali city.

No fatality in Panchkula for five days

Panchkula saw no casualty for the fifth consecutive day, but reported 36 new cases, taking the tally to 9,416.

Among the fresh cases, 24 cases were from sectors and the rest from Amravati Enclave, Chandimandir, Kalka, Kot, Mansa Devi Complex and Moginand.

There are 444 active cases, 8,837 persons have been discharged and 135 persons have succumbed to the virus.