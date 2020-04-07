Chandigarh’s Sector 26 mandi gets sanitised

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 00:52 IST

Mechanical sprayers and sweepers were put to use by the municipal corporation (MC) on Monday to sanitise the fruit and vegetable market in Sector 26 to check the spread of Covid-19.

Supervised by MC commissioner KK Yadav, mechanical sprayers were used to sanitise the area, which has been converted to a wholesale market during the lockdown.

A fleet of 10 vehicles fitted with mechanical sprayers; water cannon mechanical sprayers loaned by Chandigarh police, two tractors fitted with mechanical sprayers donated by Punjab farmers and MC’s fire engines were used in the sanitation drive, said Yadav.

He is currently overseeing the daily supply of essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits and milk products to the city’s residents.

About 62 Chandigarh Transport Union buses and 20 vehicles have been pressed into service to supply vegetables and fruits from the market to residents, which was why the market had been sanitised, Yadav said.

Routine sweeping activities were carried out early morning through mechanical sweepers and manually by the MC sanitation staff; following which fire engines cleaned the area with water. Chlorine was then used for disinfecting the place with mechanical sprayers.

Buses and vehicles used for vegetable and fruit supplies to all parts of the city were also sanitised with water and chlorine sprayers.